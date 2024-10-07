Silent Hill 2 remake Toluca Prison walkthrough – weights and scales puzzles
Much like Brookhaven Hospital in SH2 remake, Toluca Prison is a multi-stage dungeon where you’ll be spending a lot of time. In this walkthrough, I’ll take you through every key item and puzzle you need to progress.
Note: This walkthrough is intended for Normal difficulty, but you can use the same logic to crack the puzzles on Hard mode.
SH2 remake scales puzzle solution
When you arrive in Toluca Prison you’ll quickly find yourself in the Armory where you’ll find the Rifle (locked away for now) and a map of the entire prison complex. From there, you need to head to the Chapel where you’ll find the Heaviest Weight on the altar.
Next up you’ll want to head to the Yard. Run straight ahead from the door, into the darkness, and you’ll find a set of justice scales.
Place the Heaviest Weight on the right scale and the smaller one on the left.
This will unlock the Serpent door in Block A 1F back through the cell corridor you just came from.
Inside the Death Row section, in the Witness Room, you’ll find a power control switchboard — your aim is to overload the system. To do this, you need to flick all the switches into the up position. Sometimes pressing one switch will make another point down, but just keep fiddling until every switch points upwards. Once they do, pull the big lever down and head into the Death Chamber, where you’ll find a Medium Weight on the electric chair. You can also go to the Witness Checkpoint to get the Armory Key for the Rifle now by cutting through E10.
Now head back to the scales of justice and put the Heaviest Weight and the Lightest Weight on the left scale and the Medium Weight on the right.
This will open up the Ox door, so head over to it and up to Toluca Prison 2F.
Head to the office at the end of the corridor to the east to find the Block D Key in a desk drawer. Inside D6 you’ll find the Shiv Key, which can be used on C4. Head into the cell and use the crawlspace — on the other side you’ll be able to squeeze between some pipes and enter another crawlspace to bring you out into the Toilets next to the Showers. At the end of the Showers you’ll find a hole — James’ favorite — to stick your arm into to grab the Heavy Weight. Now fight your way back to the scales of justice.
Now put every weight you have on the right scale and move the Lightest Weight to the left scale to open up the Boar door.
Inside the Visitation Room, you can hop through a broken window to access the west side of the Boar Section, where you can make your way to the Infirmary to get the Upper Floor Key from a desk. This can be used on the nearby door next to the graffiti that reads “you reap what you sow”. This gives you access to the Warden’s Office. Inside, tap the typewriter keys away until it unlocks the drawer to get the Light Weight. Now head back to the scales of justice.
Now put every weight on the left side and then move the Medium Weight over to the right.
This will unlock the Dove door to the Toluca Prison Basement. F6 and F5 are locked. There’s a crawlspace in the northeast corner of this section, containing a room with a control panel to open both of them — inside one of the padded cells you’ll find the Lightest Weight. Now head back to the scales of justice.
Now you need to balance the weights perfectly to line up the scales with the sword.
Place the heaviest weight on the right, the next weight down on the left, the next one on the right, the next two on the left, and the lightest on the right.
SH2 remake Execution Lever puzzle
Done right, you’ll get access to the Execution Lever, which you can use on recess near the statue behind the scales.
Here you need to match slates with passages on them to the passages on the statue.
Here’s which passages to put where:
- I: Though the young ones’ deaths I mourn, their tormentors are no more. On young souls the nuns did prey. Took their innocence away.
- II: The reason, if I have to say, was to survive another day. To them, it was a loaf of bread. To me, a cherished step ahead.
- III: My only daughter, joy of days. They wanted to take you away. Hush, little baby, and be still. If I can’t have you, no one will.
- IV: I departed with great haste, leaving not a single trace. Ever faithful to my creed, all is right which feeds my greed.
- V: You were, oh, so kind to me. Filled my heart with joy and glee. In the end, it was for naught. “Why, oh, why?”, you ask. Why not?
- VI: In truth, I did not hesitate. As my blade sealed the poor man’s far. He knew the rules, they are quite clear. Go against me, your end is near.
If you read the inscription above, it tells you that you need to justify one of these criminals by choosing a noose, saying, “Pull ye but once on a rope’s frayed end, choose the one justified from among the damned. Seek out their tales, think upon each sin. Or let blind fate choose. Let the judgment begin.”
The correct answer is noose I.
Related: the best survival horror games.