Stalker 2: How to get the Drowned weapon
The Drowned weapon is a really useful early-game weapon in Stalker 2. While it doesn’t have the best damage stat, it is much more reliable than most other guns you’ll find this early on in the game, letting you avoid annoying gun jams and other durability issues. It also has a fun attachment and the added bonus of being completely free.
We’ll explain where to get this weapon so you have something solid to carry you through.
Drowned weapon location
This weapon is easily found when you first enter the Slag Heap area – the same place where you get the Budmo Stalker 2 mission. Near the entrance there will be a soldier there you can talk to, and he’ll tell you that he dropped his gun into the riverbed below.
The gun is down in the riverbed, right in front of the man. You just need to jump right down and pick it up, although be careful as there will be anomalies down there that can make getting out treacherous if you’re not careful.
You can return the gun to the man who dropped it for absolutely no reward if you want, but trust us, it’s much better to keep the gun for yourself. As we mentioned earlier it’s much more reliable than any other weapon you’ll find at this stage in the game, and if that wasn’t enough it also has a grenade launcher attachment.