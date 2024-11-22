Video Games

Stalker 2: How to find the Electric Field safe code

How to open the Electric Field safe in Stalker 2

Stalker 2
Getting good gear and supplies is an important part of surviving in the Zone, and Stalker 2 doesn’t make it easy. That’s why something conspicuous and likely hiding valuable like, say, a safe would catch your eye, as is the case with the Electric Field safe you can find southeast of the Slag Heap.

This safe requires a four-digit code to unlock, and there are no environmental clues nearby to help you work it out. We’ll explain how to solve it and tell you what the code is so you can get the goodies inside.

How to open the Electric Field safe

Stalker 2 screenshot of the Electric Field on the map
Rather than looking anywhere nearby, you need to be looking at your map. Hover over the icon for the safe on your map and it will give you a short riddle. The only bit of importance is the last sentence, which reads, “The code to the safe is stick, cobra, porthole, infinity.” 

As you may have guessed, each of these words represents a number, leading us to the following cipher:

  • Stick = 1
  • Cobra = 7
  • Porthole = 0
  • Infinity = 8

If you thought “cobra” should indicate 2 instead of 7 then we sympathize, as that was our first thought too, but the correct code is 1708. Inside are a bunch of useful consumable items like food, ammo, medication, and some throwables.

