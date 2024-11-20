Video Games

Stalker 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know

All your Stalker 2 questions answered in this FAQ

Ryan Woodrow

Stalker 2
Stalker 2 / GSC Game World

Stalker 2 has arrived and there are plenty of things you’ll need to know to survive in the Zone. If you need the specifics of what to do in-game then our Stalker 2 beginner tips will help you, but if you’re still unsure as to whether to try the game at all, we’ve put together this FAQ of all the basic information you need to know before you start playing.

Contents

  1. Is Stalker 2 on Xbox Game Pass?
  2. Is Stalker 2 on PS5?
  3. Is Stalker 2 Steam Deck verified?
  4. Does Stalker 2 have multiplayer?
  5. Is Stalker 2 open-world?
  6. Is Stalker 2 a direct sequel to the first game?
  7. How many achievements does Stalker 2 have?
  8. Does Stalker 2 have fast travel?

Is Stalker 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Stalker 2 screenshot looking down on a ruined town from atop a cliff.
Stalker 2 / GSC Game World

Yes, Stalker 2 is available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox Series X/S and PC Game Pass.

Is Stalker 2 on PS5?

No, Stalker 2 isn’t on PS5 at launch and there are currently no plans to bring it to the console.

Is Stalker 2 Steam Deck verified?

Stalker 2 screenshot of holding a scanner in one hand and a pistol in the other looking at the ruin of a building.
Stalker 2 / GSC Game World

Stalker 2 is not verified for Steam Deck. The system requirements suggest it should run on Steam Deck, but we doubt it would perform well enough to play.

Does Stalker 2 have multiplayer?

A multiplayer deathmatch mode is planned for Stalker 2, but it is not available at launch. Instead, it will be added in a free post-launch update.

Is Stalker 2 open-world?

Stalker 2 screenshot of loading an RPG while a big hairy monster charges at you.
Stalker 2 / GSC Game World

Yes, like the first game you’ll be exploring the Chornobyl exclusion zone, which is a large open-world map.

Is Stalker 2 a direct sequel to the first game?

The developers have described Stalker 2 as “an independent sequel” to the first game, meaning that while you can play it without having played the first game, the team recommends you do.

How many achievements does Stalker 2 have?

Stalker 2 screenshot of weilding a gun looking out at night through a destroyed concrete wall
Stalker 2 / GSC Game World

Stalker 2 has 58 achievements.

Does Stalker 2 have fast travel?

Yes, but not in the traditional sense. Rather than being able to transport across the map, you will need to find guides out in the world who will take you to certain locations, but you will need to pay for their services.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides