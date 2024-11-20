Stalker 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know
Stalker 2 has arrived and there are plenty of things you’ll need to know to survive in the Zone. If you need the specifics of what to do in-game then our Stalker 2 beginner tips will help you, but if you’re still unsure as to whether to try the game at all, we’ve put together this FAQ of all the basic information you need to know before you start playing.
Is Stalker 2 on Xbox Game Pass?
Yes, Stalker 2 is available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox Series X/S and PC Game Pass.
Is Stalker 2 on PS5?
No, Stalker 2 isn’t on PS5 at launch and there are currently no plans to bring it to the console.
Is Stalker 2 Steam Deck verified?
Stalker 2 is not verified for Steam Deck. The system requirements suggest it should run on Steam Deck, but we doubt it would perform well enough to play.
Does Stalker 2 have multiplayer?
A multiplayer deathmatch mode is planned for Stalker 2, but it is not available at launch. Instead, it will be added in a free post-launch update.
Is Stalker 2 open-world?
Yes, like the first game you’ll be exploring the Chornobyl exclusion zone, which is a large open-world map.
Is Stalker 2 a direct sequel to the first game?
The developers have described Stalker 2 as “an independent sequel” to the first game, meaning that while you can play it without having played the first game, the team recommends you do.
How many achievements does Stalker 2 have?
Stalker 2 has 58 achievements.
Does Stalker 2 have fast travel?
Yes, but not in the traditional sense. Rather than being able to transport across the map, you will need to find guides out in the world who will take you to certain locations, but you will need to pay for their services.