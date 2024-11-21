Video Games

Stalker 2: How to use your Flashlight

How to use your Flashlight in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Stalker 2
Stalker 2 is an unforgiving game and part of that is not being afraid to throw you headfirst into the dark and expect you to deal with it. There is an easy way to deal with this though, and that’s your trust flashlight, which you have on you from the very beginning of the game, but you may not know it.

While Stalker 2 does have a tutorial for the flashlight, it may not have appeared for you thanks to a bug with dialogue and tutorial triggers, leaving you quite literally in the dark. We’ll explain how to use the flashlight though so you can illuminate your surroundings.

How to use the Flashlight in Stalker 2

Stalker 2 screenshot of weilding a gun looking out at night through a destroyed concrete wall
On PC, there are two ways to turn on the flashlight. Press either ‘N’ on your keyboard, or the middle mouse button. On Xbox, it’s a little different, as you need to hold LB and press right on the d-pad to activate it, and it’s the same button combo to turn it off. This will stop you from getting stuck, straining your eyes into the night as you try to see what’s five feet in front of you.

Published
