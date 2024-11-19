Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl release time – When does the game unlock?
Full list of Stalker 2 release times in each time zone so you know when you can start playing
Stalker 2: Heart of Chorobyl is almost here and if you’ve already got it preloaded on your console, perhaps from Xbox Game Pass, you’ll want to know exactly when you can dive into the hostile wasteland that awaits. For that, we’ve put together this list of exactly when the game will launch simultaneously across the globe, so you know the precise moment you can start playing.
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl launch times
Stalker 2 launches on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 11am ET. Here’s what that means for your time zone:
- 8am PT
- 11am ET
- 1pm BRT
- 4pm GMT
- 5pm CET
- 6pm EET
- 9:30pm IST
- 12am CST (November 21)
- 1am JST (November 21)
- 3am AEDT (November 21)
- 5am NZDT (November 21)
