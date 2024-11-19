Video Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl release time – When does the game unlock?

Full list of Stalker 2 release times in each time zone so you know when you can start playing

Ryan Woodrow

Stalker 2
Stalker 2 / GSC Game World

Stalker 2: Heart of Chorobyl is almost here and if you’ve already got it preloaded on your console, perhaps from Xbox Game Pass, you’ll want to know exactly when you can dive into the hostile wasteland that awaits. For that, we’ve put together this list of exactly when the game will launch simultaneously across the globe, so you know the precise moment you can start playing.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl launch times

Stalker 2 graphic of the release times around the world, with time zones listed on a map of the world.
Stalker 2 / GSC Game World

Stalker 2 launches on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 11am ET. Here’s what that means for your time zone:

  • 8am PT
  • 11am ET
  • 1pm BRT
  • 4pm GMT
  • 5pm CET
  • 6pm EET
  • 9:30pm IST
  • 12am CST (November 21)
  • 1am JST (November 21)
  • 3am AEDT (November 21)
  • 5am NZDT (November 21)
Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides