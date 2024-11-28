Stalker 2: How to get the Hypercube artifact
Stalker 2’s artifacts are some of the easiest ways to make the best loadouts. These items will protect you against the harsh effects out there in the zone, and if you combine the right ones then you can even become completely immune to certain types of damage. One great artifact to that end is the Hypercube as it gives the maximum level of protection against bleeding, radiation, and thermal damage.
We’ll explain where to find it and the best method to find one quickly.
Where to find the Hypercube
The Hypercube is found in thermal anomalies dotted around the zone. The easiest one we found to farm for a Hypercube is the one around the Cement Factory near the power plant. Once you’ve located it on the map you’ll be able to see the radius around it.
Head over there and once you’re a little bit away – but not so close that everything in the anomaly spawns – drop a quicksave; about 150-200 meters away should do. From there, you’re going to save scum it. Get out your artifact detector and head into the anomaly to see if it picks up on anything, and if that something is a Hypercube. If not, reload and head over to it again, as it will randomly roll the odds of a Hypercube spawning every time you do.
Once you’re set up like that it’s just a matter of patience, but it shouldn’t take more than 5-10 minutes to find what you’re looking for. At least the detector works for this one, unlike Stalker 2’s Weird Water artifact.