Stalker 2: Every main mission list

Full list of all the main missions in Stalker 2, and where the point of no return is

Stalker 2
Stalker 2 is a pretty long game, with estimates at around 40 hours for how long to complete it, though the developers have said there’s enough content to keep you going for up to 100 if you want to do it all. Either way, a good way to gauge how far through the game you are is to use the list of the game’s main missions, as they show you how much left there is to do without spoiling anything.

To make it easy, we’ve put together this list of every main mission in Stalker 2, as well as the option sub-missions many of them contain.

  1. Stalker 2 mission list
  2. When is the point of no return in Stalker 2?

Stalker 2 mission list

Stalker 2 has a variety of NPCs to interact with.
Here are all 35 main missions in the game in order. Some situations will give you different missions depending on your past choices, and we will list these missions next to each other in the same slot:

1. There and Back Again

2. Behind Seven Seals

2a. A Tough Awakening

2b. A Needle in a Haystack

2c. A Race Against Death

3. Answers Come at a Price

4. The Price Goes Up

5. Deal with the Devil

5a. King of the Hill

6. Back to Slag Heap

7. Hot on the Trail

8. Chasing Ghosts

9. Dead Frequency

9a. Like a Moth to the Flame

10. In Search of a Guide

11. Ad Astra per Aspera

12. Extreme Simplicity

13. In Search of a Miracle

13a. A Long Overdue Visit

13b. The Forge of Progress

13c. Wishful Thinking

14. To the Last Drop of Blood/Law and Order

15. Just Like the Good Old Days

16. The Hornet’s Nest

17. An Invisible Threat

18. Dawn of a New Day

19. The Assault on the Duga

20. A Minor Incident

21. In Search of Past Glory

22. Once More Unto the Breach

23. Happiness for Everyone

24. Visions of Truth

25. Dark Times

26. An Act of Mercy

27. Legends of the Zone

28. Subtle Matter

29. Dangerous Liaisons

30. Escape from the Cage

31. The Boundary

32. The Road to the Foundation

33. Down Below

34. Eye of the Storm/The Last Wish/Through the Valley of the Shadow of Death

35. The Last Step/The Eternal Shining/Let No One Leave Unsatisfied

When is the point of no return in Stalker 2?

Stalker 2 screenshot of holding a scanner in one hand and a pistol in the other looking at the ruin of a building.
Like with most open-world games, there comes a point where the world is locked off as you reach the climax of the story, and in Stalker 2, that is the Down Below mission, which is the third mission from the end of the game.

Published
