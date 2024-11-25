Stalker 2: Every main mission list
Stalker 2 is a pretty long game, with estimates at around 40 hours for how long to complete it, though the developers have said there’s enough content to keep you going for up to 100 if you want to do it all. Either way, a good way to gauge how far through the game you are is to use the list of the game’s main missions, as they show you how much left there is to do without spoiling anything.
To make it easy, we’ve put together this list of every main mission in Stalker 2, as well as the option sub-missions many of them contain.
Stalker 2 mission list
Here are all 35 main missions in the game in order. Some situations will give you different missions depending on your past choices, and we will list these missions next to each other in the same slot:
1. There and Back Again
2. Behind Seven Seals
2a. A Tough Awakening
2b. A Needle in a Haystack
2c. A Race Against Death
3. Answers Come at a Price
4. The Price Goes Up
5. Deal with the Devil
5a. King of the Hill
6. Back to Slag Heap
7. Hot on the Trail
8. Chasing Ghosts
9. Dead Frequency
9a. Like a Moth to the Flame
10. In Search of a Guide
11. Ad Astra per Aspera
12. Extreme Simplicity
13. In Search of a Miracle
13a. A Long Overdue Visit
13b. The Forge of Progress
13c. Wishful Thinking
14. To the Last Drop of Blood/Law and Order
15. Just Like the Good Old Days
16. The Hornet’s Nest
17. An Invisible Threat
18. Dawn of a New Day
19. The Assault on the Duga
20. A Minor Incident
21. In Search of Past Glory
22. Once More Unto the Breach
23. Happiness for Everyone
24. Visions of Truth
25. Dark Times
26. An Act of Mercy
27. Legends of the Zone
28. Subtle Matter
29. Dangerous Liaisons
30. Escape from the Cage
31. The Boundary
32. The Road to the Foundation
33. Down Below
34. Eye of the Storm/The Last Wish/Through the Valley of the Shadow of Death
35. The Last Step/The Eternal Shining/Let No One Leave Unsatisfied
When is the point of no return in Stalker 2?
Like with most open-world games, there comes a point where the world is locked off as you reach the climax of the story, and in Stalker 2, that is the Down Below mission, which is the third mission from the end of the game.