Stalker 2: The Poppy Field mission guide
In Stalker 2’s earliest section of the Zone, there’s a rather beautiful location you can visit which is a massive field of red poppies. It’s quite a sight to behold, but you won’t be able to behold it for long, as the dizziness that opioids in the poppies inflict could quickly kill you if you aren’t prepared.
The Poppy Field is a mission you can get from Mityay in Zalissa that will take you there to find a religious icon. We’ll explain how to complete this quest in the easiest way possible, and the potential rewards you can get, as you have to make a choice at the end.
How to find the religious icon
When you get to the field, there’s a house on the edge where you’ll meet a man called Pomor who offers to tell you the location of the cellar containing the icon for either 2,000 coupons or help with a quest. You can do the quest if you want – you just have to loot a few bodies – but we’ll tell you where to find the icon so you can skip this step.
Before you go though, make sure you have a couple of Non-Stop Energy Drinks on you, otherwise, you could easily fall prey to drowsiness, but drinking them will stave it off for a time.
From the front door of Pomor’s house, you’ll see a building with a tree next to it in the distance. Run past that building on the side with the tree, and then in a straight line until you go over a small crest and the land starts to dip. Follow the direction the land is dipping and the cellar entrance will be there.
Drop in there and pick up the icon. Now you have a choice to make.
Who should you give the icon to?
If you give the icon the Mityay as originally promised then you’ll get a handful of coupons for it and that’s that. Clean and simple.
If you instead return the icon to Pomor he will give you something more interesting, a unique weapon called the Unknown Stalker’s AR416, which is nice, although you’ll get it in rough condition, and will need to spend money repairing it before using it.
Ultimately we think a unique weapon is better than money, so we say you should give the icon to Pomor.
