Stalker 2: How to get the Weird Water artifact
Given that the vast majority of water you find in Stalker 2 is radioactive, you’d think all of it would be described as weird, but no, there’s one specific item in the game called Weird Water that is extremely useful to have on your belt, but it’s tricky to find. We’ll explain the details of how to find the Weird Water in Stalker 2 and what it does.
Where to find the Weird Water
The Weird Water is found at an anomaly that only appears at night. You need to head to the Zaton region where you’ll find the Wandering Lights anomaly. Instead, at 22:00 (10pm) every night random green lights will appear in the area, and below one of these lights, the Weird Water will spawn.
There are a few things that make this difficult though. First, the light the Weird Water spawns under is random and no detectors will work on it, meaning you have to find this one on your own. Second, being near any of these green lights will inflict you with radiation damage, which makes things tricky. Finally, the fact that you’re limited by the time of day means you could be too slow and be forced to start again.
The method we used to get it very quickly was to sleep until the evening, go into the center of the area where the lights spawn, and just before the clock ticks over (around 21:55) we dropped a quicksave. The lights then spawn at 22:00, we had a quick look around to see if we could find one in the nearby spots and if not, reload and try again, as the Weird Water’s position will change with each load.
What does the Weird Water do?
So now you’ve got it, what is it actually used for? It has two beneficial effects and one detriment. It gives you a degree of radiation resistance which stacks with other artifacts and it lets you carry an extra 40kgs of stuff. The downside is that occasionally your camera will wobble a bit like it does when you’re drunk. This is annoying in a gunfight, but overall we think the upsides are worth the bother.