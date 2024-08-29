How to get a Club Tarsus Keycard in Star Wars Outlaws
Club Tarsus is a pretty small place, but it’s the first location you’ll be tasked with infiltrating in Star Wars Outlaws. That’s easier said than done though, as you’ll need to break into a secure office while in plain sight of all the club-goers. Using the data spike to pick the lock isn’t an option here, so you’ll need to get your hands on a keycard.
We’ll explain how to break into the Club Tarsus office in Star Wars Outlaws so you can complete the first steps in your adventure. If you're just starting out then check out our Star Wars Outlaws walkthrough for all the details you could want.
How to get a Club Tarsus Keycard
To get a keycard, you will once again need the help of your trusty companion Nix, as he can grab one off of a guard without being noticed. To steal from someone hold down L1/LB (or Q on PC) to activate Nix’s command mode, look for someone glowing blue, hover over them, and then press the button prompt to order Nix to steal from them. He’ll bring the keycard right to you so you can walk into the office without raising any alarms.