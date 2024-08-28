Star Wars Outlaws walkthrough with everything you need to know
Keeping a Star Wars Outlaws guide handy as you travel across the galaxy and help Kay Vess find her place in it is almost essential. Ubisoft’s open-world game is crammed with secrets, hidden intel, excellent gear, and some rather confusing quests, not to mention the big questions – who to befriend and who gets stabbed in the back.
Our Star Wars Outlaws guides hub bundles together all our Outlaws coverage in one convenient place, everything from tips and graphics settings, to quest walkthroughs and syndicate help. We’ll be updating with more in the coming days, so you may want to bookmark this page and check back often.
Star Wars Outlaws quest guides
There’s no shortage of jobs Kay can take on, but some are more complicated than others. We’ll be adding to this section as we come across more quests, so check back soon.
Star Wars Outlaws syndicate guides
There may be no right or wrong answer for a scoundrel, but that doesn’t make dealing with the underworld’s most notorious faces any easier. These guides should help.
Star Wars Outlaws explainers
There’s a lot to keep track of in Outlaws, and some processes, like getting your DLC items, don’t get much explanation. We’ve tried simplifying things with these guides.
