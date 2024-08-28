Star Wars Outlaws hidden stash quest guide
The Star Wars Outlaws hidden stash quest is one you can pick up early in Ubisoft’s planet-spanning open-world game, but the ending is a little tricky. The final piece of intel directs you to a large area and just says “good luck lol.” Figuring it out is worth the hassle, though. Some useful materials and a new minor charm await you at the end.
Our Star Wars Outlaws hidden stash guide lays out each step of the quest and explains how to find the rehidden stash.
For more Outlaws help, check out our recommendations for which syndicate to ally yourself with and how to make slicing easier.
How to start Hidden Stash in Star Wars Outlaws
If you're just looking for new quests to take on, head over to the Dabah Power Station - the first building to your left after you leave Mirogana and pass the little Imperial checkpoint Lean on the bar to overhear two smugglers talking about loot they stored away. One isn't very confident that the other hid their goods in a smart place, and then you overhear where it was: behind a waterfall.
Track the intel in your journal to bring up a quest marker nearby. The waterfall is close to Jaunta's Hope, and, if you're facing the cliff where the falls are, it's to your left. Head inside to find a datapad with a note saying the loot is in another location.
Star Wars Outlaws Rehidden Stash location
The waterfall intel then becomes Rehidden Stash and points you to a location east of Jaunta's Hope. The mapping is a little confusing here. The quest marker takes you up a hill into a small bandit camp, which is absolutely not where the rehidden stash is.
You want to head here instead, to the location shown in the image above and the cluster of buildings below the cliff. You can't use the Data Spike for lockpicking here, but you can restore power to open the door. Switch to Kay's Ion Blaster, enter Nix mode, and direct the lil' guy to hold the shutter down at the back of the room. Fire an ion blast at the fusion core behind the shutter while Nix holds the shutter down, and then head inside.
You can grab a few materials lying around, but the real prize is to your right. You get some Polycarbonate - useful for skill unlocks - and the Data Cylinder minor charm, which slows down how quickly Kay loses adrenaline.
This counts as the Sopashi Farm treasure as well, so you're clearing two bits of intel at once.
If you're after more quest help, head over to our Star Wars Outlaws Rejected guide for tips on how to navigate another tricky situation.