How to infiltrate Gorak's base in Star Wars Outlaws
One of the first major missions in Star Wars Outlaws that will put your stealth skills to the test is the one that tasks you with infiltrating Gorak’s base. The problem is, this base is in Pyke territory, and given that you’re right at the start of the game, you’re not going to have a high enough reputation to just walk in the front door.
That means you’ve got to find a route through their territory without being caught, which is easier said than done. We’ll explain how to do just that, so you can infiltrate Gorak’s base with ease.
How to infiltrate Gorak’s base
Head to the entrance of the Pyke district and you’ll be turned away, but luckily there’s a vent you can climb through in a small nook to the right. It’ll take you to just behind the entrance.
Let the Pyke grunts walk past you then head to the right where there’s a grapple point for you to drop down to ground level. If you pop down into the pipe there you can find a chest.
Go up the little lip and sneak across the small concourse to another vent on the far side. Remember to use Nix’s ability to sense enemies through walls to make sure you don’t get caught out (B on PC, Up on the d-pad for consoles).
Come out of the vent and hug the left-hand wall, timing your movement between the conveniently-placed crates to avoid being spotted – remember to keep using Nix’s ability to see guards through walls. Eventually, you’ll reach a set of stairs being patrolled by a pair of guards and one more guard standing across the room who will spot you if you’re not careful.
Wait for the two patrolling guards to walk away, then have Nix distract the guard (press Q on PC or LB/L1 on consoles to give Nix orders). Then rush up the stairs and hide behind the two crates on the left there.
On both the left and right-hand sides of the guarded door, there are grates that you can use to climb up. Use whichever one is easier to get to based on where the guards are in their patrol cycles. The left is a little easier as it’s less heavily guarded and closer to your starting point.
Use your data spike to get through the locked door (check out our Star Wars Outlaws lockpicking guide if you’re struggling with that) and follow the corridors around and you’ll come out in a big room with two turbolifts that you need to reach the top of.
Go down to ground level and activate the first lift, then climb up and around to jump on top of it. From there, look over to the far wall and command Nix to activate the other turbolift, which you can then use to get up to where the broken pipe is to progress.
Inside the pipe is a whirling fan blocking your path. Go to the left-hand tunnel and use Nix to open the shutters there, then shoot the power coil to deactivate the fan. This will bring you out into the Pyke Stronghold.
From here, it is no longer a mandatory stealth section, meaning it’s up to you how you do this section. You can sneak through it if you prefer, but you can just as easily start blasting without consequence.