Video Games

How to infiltrate Gorak's base in Star Wars Outlaws

The best route to infiltrate Gorak's base for a mission in Star Wars Outlaws

Ryan Woodrow

Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars Outlaws / Ubisoft

One of the first major missions in Star Wars Outlaws that will put your stealth skills to the test is the one that tasks you with infiltrating Gorak’s base. The problem is, this base is in Pyke territory, and given that you’re right at the start of the game, you’re not going to have a high enough reputation to just walk in the front door.

That means you’ve got to find a route through their territory without being caught, which is easier said than done. We’ll explain how to do just that, so you can infiltrate Gorak’s base with ease.

How to infiltrate Gorak’s base

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay: Kay looking at an open vent in a small corner of a metallic town.
Star Wars Outlaws / Ubisoft

Head to the entrance of the Pyke district and you’ll be turned away, but luckily there’s a vent you can climb through in a small nook to the right. It’ll take you to just behind the entrance.

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay: Kay grappling down a wall.
Star Wars Outlaws / Ubisoft

Let the Pyke grunts walk past you then head to the right where there’s a grapple point for you to drop down to ground level. If you pop down into the pipe there you can find a chest.

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay: Kay crouching in the Pyke's area, looking at an open vent in the wall.
Star Wars Outlaws / Ubisoft

Go up the little lip and sneak across the small concourse to another vent on the far side. Remember to use Nix’s ability to sense enemies through walls to make sure you don’t get caught out (B on PC, Up on the d-pad for consoles).

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay: Kay crouching behind some barrells and crates, looking up a small staircase with two armed guards
Star Wars Outlaws / Ubisoft

Come out of the vent and hug the left-hand wall, timing your movement between the conveniently-placed crates to avoid being spotted – remember to keep using Nix’s ability to see guards through walls. Eventually, you’ll reach a set of stairs being patrolled by a pair of guards and one more guard standing across the room who will spot you if you’re not careful.

Wait for the two patrolling guards to walk away, then have Nix distract the guard (press Q on PC or LB/L1 on consoles to give Nix orders). Then rush up the stairs and hide behind the two crates on the left there.

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay: Kay sneaking towards a grate on a wall that she can climb up.
Star Wars Outlaws / Ubisoft

On both the left and right-hand sides of the guarded door, there are grates that you can use to climb up. Use whichever one is easier to get to based on where the guards are in their patrol cycles. The left is a little easier as it’s less heavily guarded and closer to your starting point.

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay: Kay looking at a large room with two turbolifts and a climbable ledge in the top-right corner.
Star Wars Outlaws / Ubisoft

Use your data spike to get through the locked door (check out our Star Wars Outlaws lockpicking guide if you’re struggling with that) and follow the corridors around and you’ll come out in a big room with two turbolifts that you need to reach the top of.

Go down to ground level and activate the first lift, then climb up and around to jump on top of it. From there, look over to the far wall and command Nix to activate the other turbolift, which you can then use to get up to where the broken pipe is to progress.

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay: Kay ordering Nix to open a shutter that is behind a grate at the end of a giant pipe.
Star Wars Outlaws / Ubisoft

Inside the pipe is a whirling fan blocking your path. Go to the left-hand tunnel and use Nix to open the shutters there, then shoot the power coil to deactivate the fan. This will bring you out into the Pyke Stronghold.

From here, it is no longer a mandatory stealth section, meaning it’s up to you how you do this section. You can sneak through it if you prefer, but you can just as easily start blasting without consequence.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides