How to find Jet Kordo’s Akiva Vaults in Star Wars Outlaws
Jet Kordo, the former captain of The Trailblazer, has hidden most of his stash in different places around the galaxy of Star Wars: Outlaws. He’s like the Pirate King, except he didn’t stop at hiding just one treasure. If you want to earn all of the Scoundrel gearset in Star Wars: Outlaws, you’re in the right place.
In this guide we’re breaking down everything you need to find Jet Kordo’s Vaults on Akiva. He’s left two precious treasures on Akiva in two Vaults, and that means you need to find two different Holodiscs, too. Just scroll down below for a step-by-step guide to finding Jet Kordo’s Akiva Vaults in Star Wars: Outlaws.
Jet Kordo's Akiva Vaults
Before finding these Vaults, make sure you’ve unlocked Jet Kordo’s Toshara Vault first.
Jet Kordo Akiva Vault 1: Overgrown Vault
Getting the Overgrown Vault Holodisc – Star Wars: Outlaws
The Holodisc is being sold by a “Shady Merchant” in Myrra. Near Myrra’s exit, in Artisan’s Row, sitting by a fountain, you will find a woman talking about the Shady Merchant.
Once you’ve spoken to her, the Merchant will appear in the Market District, next to the Pyke District. You can buy the Overgrown Vault Holodisc for 100 Credits.
Overgrown Vault Holomap location – Star Wars: Outlaws
You can see from the Holomap that the Tuning Stone is somewhere near a tall stone structure with multiple rounded sections – this is the Delma Water Tower. There’s only one location like this in Akiva, but you’ll need the hydro-repulsor mod for your Speeder to reach it. Make sure to follow the main quest until you unlock the hydro-repulsor permanently.
Follow the river North from Myrra on your Speeder to find a small settlement near Salea’s Hand. The Water Tower you need is just North of the river here, and you can move on foot to walk over a fallen tree as a bridge. From there, head right to find the tuning stone.
Overgrown Vault location – Star Wars: Outlaws
The location of the Vault is near the settlement we just came through – head back over the tree bridge and take the path lead right, around the rear of the settlement. You’ll find a rock wall to descend, and then walk forward and take the left. The button you need is on the rear side of a ruin here. This will open up the Overgrown Vault, allowing you to retrieve the Blaster Recirculator – and a hint about another Vault on Akiva.
Jet Kordo Akiva Vault 2: Forgotten Vault
Getting the Forgotten Vault Holodisc – Star Wars: Outlaws
To get started with the Forgotten Vault, head back to Myrra again. You can lean against a wall near Satrap’s Promenade to listen in on two Huttese-speaking hired guns. They will mention that a “new guy” is getting full of himself and has been bragging about a Holodisc that will make him rich. Sounds like the guy we need.
When you find the waypoint location you’re given after the conversation, you’ll find it leads directly to the man you need. There’s some tall grass to the right of the area he’s guarding – you can hold left on the D-pad to whistle and lure him towards you so you can silently take him out, and retrieve the Holodisc.
Forgotten Vault Holomap location – Star Wars: Outlaws
The Holomap is pretty clear at least – the Tuning Stone is on a small island that features a single tree. There’s one just like that far to the North of this location.
Head there and you’ll find the Tuning Stone to the rear of the island.
Forgotten Vault location – Star Wars: Outlaws
Unfortunately you can use the Holotracker’s beep to orient yourself when on the Speeder. This is a shame, because the Forgotten Vault is found way to the North of the map. You’ll find a cove.
Inside, head to the far right and you’ll find a ramp you can boost the Speeder over in order to find the entrance to the Forgotten Vault.
How to turn off the Forgotten Vault turret – Star Wars: Outlaws
One more task to accomplish! A turret will activate when you try to open the container inside the Vault – the button to deactivate the turret is to the right, and you can use Nix to shut it off if you don’t want to get out of cover.
Finally, your reward will be Scoundrel Pants, in addition to some more Jet Kordo lore.