How to find Jet Kordo’s Legacy, Kijimi Miyuki Vault in Star Wars Outlaws

Complete the Jet Kordo's Legacy Holotracker quest in Kijmi City while playing Star Wars: Outlaws.

Dave Aubrey

Kijimi, Sheltered Vault.
Kijimi, Sheltered Vault. / Ubisoft

Jet Kordo’s Legacy is one of the most puzzling questlines in Star Wars: Outlaws, but if you’ve been following our guides then it’ll seem simple. Jet Kordo’s hidden a lot of precious items that his crew stole around the galaxy, and we’ve got the info you need to loot his Kijimi City Vault.

In this guide we’re breaking down how to find the Kijimi City Miyuki Vault, and what you get from completing Jet Kordo’s Legacy after finding the final Miyuki Vault in Star Wars: Outlaws.

Jet Kordo's Legacy, Kijimi Miyuki Vault

  1. Getting the Sheltered Vault Holodisc – Star Wars: Outlaws
  2. Sheltered Vault Holomap location – Star Wars: Outlaws
  3. Sheltered Vault Holotracker location – Star Wars: Outlaws
  4. Jet Kordo’s Legacy finale, the final Miyuki Vault – Star Wars: Outlaws

Getting the Sheltered Vault Holodisc – Star Wars: Outlaws

The couple in this location will begin the quest.
The couple in this location will begin the quest. / Ubisoft

The final Miyuki Vault left behind by Jet Kordo (at least in the order we’ve been tackling them) is in Kijimi. Head to the East side of town, the Thermal District, and look out for a couple chatting on the bridge about a bounty hunter and a Holodisc.

This Thieves District couple will tell you where to find the Holodisc.
This Thieves District couple will tell you where to find the Holodisc. / Ubisoft

Their tip will lead you to the Thieves District, where you’ll find yet another couple chatting in an alley. They will tell you that the Holodisc got bet in a Sabacc game at the parlor.

An amazing hand.
An amazing hand. / Ubisoft

Head to the parlor and play a single round of Kessel Sabacc for the Holodisc – I was given a 1 and an Imposter card, and was able to replace the Imposter with a Sylop card on my first draw, giving me a near-guaranteed victory. Your draw may vary, but if it’s the same as mine, repeat my steps.

Sheltered Vault Holomap location – Star Wars: Outlaws

Sheltered Vault Holomap location.
Sheltered Vault Holomap location. / Ubisoft

Once you get the Holomap it’ll be clear that the Vault is within Kijimi City – which shouldn’t come as a surprise, seeing as you can’t leave. 

Kijimi Tuning Stone.
Kijimi Tuning Stone. / Ubisoft

The Holomap clearly shows Kijimiko Square, which is just East of the Sabacc parlor. Head there, and you’ll find the Tuning Stone.

Sheltered Vault Holotracker location – Star Wars: Outlaws

Roadway Gate
Roadway Gate / Ubisoft

As with the other Holotracker challenges, point your camera in the direction where the beeping is loudest (and your controller vibration strongest) and make your way there. You’ll have to go past Roadway Gate and up a path to the Northwest. 

Climb up here.
Climb up here. / Ubisoft

You’ll find a climbable wall in the corner, taking you off the map. 

Vault location.
Vault location. / Ubisoft

You can insert the Holodisc and open up the Vault to the left, up the stairs, and the door will open on the right.

Sheltered Vault location.
Sheltered Vault location. / Ubisoft

Once inside the Vault you can collect the Direct Transaction collectible. But this isn’t the final Vault – you must return to the first Vault you visited on Toshara.

Jet Kordo’s Legacy finale, the final Miyuki Vault – Star Wars: Outlaws

Tinkered Holodisc location.
Tinkered Holodisc location. / Ubisoft

Once you’ve completed all of Jet Kordo’s Vaults on Toshara, Akiva, Tatooine, and Kijimi, ND-5 will leave a “Tinkered Holodisc” on the ship for you to collect. If you haven’t visited those worlds and completed those Vaults, you should do so:

Final Miyuki Vault.
Final Miyuki Vault. / Ubisoft

Take the Tinkered Holodisc to the first Vault you visited on Toshara, and you’ll find a new slot for the Holodisc to be inserted in, and a new, final Vault door will open up.

Jet Kordo's Legacy, complete.
Jet Kordo's Legacy, complete. / Ubisoft

In the final Jet Kordo Miyuki Vault, you’ll find the Cocktail Umbrella Major Charm (very useful), and finally, Jet Kordo’s Legacy Part 8.

