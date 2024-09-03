How to find Jet Kordo’s Legacy Tatooine Miyuki Vaults in Star Wars Outlaws
Jet Kordo’s Legacy is one of the most puzzling questlines in Star War: Outlaws, mainly because some of the clues are cryptic. Jet Kordo, the former captain of The Trailblazer, has sealed up some of his precious items in a variety of Miyuki Vaults scattered across the galaxy, and it’s up to you to find and loot them all.
In this guide we’re breaking down everything you need to know to find and unlock Jet Kordo’s Miyuki Vaults on Tatooine in Star Wars: Outlaws.
Jet Kordo's Legacy, Tatooine
Jet Kordo’s Legacy, Tatooine Vault 1: Buried Vault
Getting the Buried Vault Holodisc – Star Wars: Outlaws
This quest starts in Tatooine’s main city, Mos Eisley. Head to the Easternmost point of the city, which is straight down the main street to Chalmun’s Cantina – yes, the cantina. Just outside you’ll overhead two women talking about a treasure hunter. Speak to them to get your first clue, leading you to Wayfar, the first place you touched down on Tatooine.
Upon returning to Wayfar you’ll overhear a couple once again speaking about a treasure hunter, this time outside of the bar.
This will lead you far to the West of Tatooine’s deserts, to a Massiff nest hidden between the rocks. Inside you’ll find the Treasure Hunter’s Holodisc, kicking off Jet Kordo’s Tatooine questline properly.
Buried Vault Holomap location – Star Wars: Outlaws
What you’ll be given is a picture of a Holomap of a large area with some rocks on a hill. It’s not very informative, but not many places in Tatooine are this empty – except the desert. Head to the South desert and beeline toward three conspicuous rocks on your map.
The smallest of the three rocks is actually the Tuning Stone you’re looking for to help you find the Vault.
Buried Vault location – Star Wars: Outlaws
Head to the Southwest from the Tuning Stone and beeline straight. Eventually, you’ll find a large metal building hidden behind a sand dune, and you can insert the Holodisc into a slot on the wall to get inside.
This will reward you with the Scoundrel Jacket, which will complete the Scoundrel gear set, if you’ve already found Jet Kordo’s Toshara Vault and Akiva Vaults. But that’s not the last Miyuki Vault on Tatooine, there’s still one more to hunt down.
Jet Kordo’s Legacy, Tatooine Vault 2: Perched Vault
You’ll already have a hint to point you in the right direction for this next Vault, but before you continue, you will need a Slicing Kit in order to complete this portion of the quest, so go and get one if you haven’t already.
Getting the Perched Vault Holodisc – Star Wars: Outlaws
You’ll need to head to Bestine, which is within Imperial Territory, and find two Spacers that are discussing pirates that came through and likely took the Holodisc you need. They’re stood near the docking bay for the Trailblazer.
Their hint will have you searching the area to the South. There you’ll find Garrick Ranch, which has been taken over by the same pirates you heard about. Take them out, and then you’ll need the Slicing Kit to get inside their treasure room to take the Damaged Holodisc.
Perched Vault Holomap location – Star Wars: Outlaws
Your new holomap will have you beelining South, not to the desert this time, but to the humble trader Tretet Zadiket.
He has some goods you can bargain for, but the Tuning Stone is basically right next to him.
Perched Vault location – Star Wars: Outlaws
Thankfully, finding the Perched Vault is pretty simple. Directly behind the Tuning Stone you’ll see a path between the rocks. Follow it, take the first left, and jump the gap.
Continue straight ahead and use the grapple point to swing across to the rock wall. Climb up the rock wall, and you’ll find the door to Jet Kordo’s Perched Vault.
Inside you’ll find the Sandcrawler Paint Job for your Speeder, adding another part to the Scoundrel aesthetic.