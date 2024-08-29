How to find Jet Kordo’s Toshara Vault in Star Wars Outlaws
Once ND-5 joins your ship in Star Wars: Outlaws, you can collect the Holotracker and start hunting down the precious gear of the former captain of The Trailblazer, Jet Kordo. What happened to Jet and his crew during their final heist is a mystery that you will uncover over the course of the multi-stage quest, but the first bit will have you hunting down gear on Toshara.
In this guide we’re breaking down everything you need to know to find Jet Kordo’s vault on Toshara so you can get started with his wider questline, and you’ll get a nice piece of gear out of finishing it too.
Jet Kordo's Toshara Vault breakdown
Jet Kordo’s Toshara Hologram Map Vault location – Star Wars Outlaws
The first place you need to go is The Lost Steppe. Just Southwest of Typhon’s Rock you’ll find a small building, and to the the South of that building is a stone with a symbol engraved on it. Interact with the stone and your Holotracker will start beeping.
Head in the direction of the Holotracker’s beeps to continue to the next step of the quest.
Opening Jet Kordo’s Toshara Vault – Star Wars Outlaws
Head towards the Holotracker’s beeps and you’ll find yourself at a large rock structure – enter on the bottom level, and use the Holotracker’s beeps to navigate.
There’s a button in this room hidden on a rock, and you’ll only get an interact icon when you get very close to it. The button releases a ladder, allowing you to climb inside of Jet Kordo’s Vault. Head towards the Eastern part of the underground section of the structure, and you’ll be pretty closed to the button pictured above.
Once inside the vault you’ll earn the Scoundrel Belt, and you’ll get some hints about where to find more of Jet Kordo’s hidden stash.