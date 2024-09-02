Video Games

How to get into Kaslo’s Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws

Find a way in Kaslo's Parlor to face the first Kessel Sabacc high-roller in Star Wars Outlaws.

Kaslo's Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws
Kaslo's Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws / Ubisoft, GLHF

Kaslo’s Parlor in Mirogana is one of the first spots you will have to visit to play Kessel Sabacc games against high-rollers as part of the High-Stakes Showdown quest in Star Wars Outlaws. Since you’re looking for Kaslo’s Parlor , you should already have the High-Stakes Showdown quest in your journal, but let’s first recap how you got here.

After you complete the False Flag main mission, Danka will invite you to a special game of Sabacc in the backroom of the cantina in Mirogana, which will appear in your journal as the Shadows of Deceit quest. Completing this game will start the High-Stakes Showdown quest, in which you’ll have to find and beat more high-rollers in Kessel Sabacc across the game’s world.

Kay approaching a Kessel Sabacc table with three players already waiting for her and an empty fourth chair.
The end of this game during the Shadows of Deceit mission kickstarts the High-Stakes Showdown quest. / Ubisoft, GLHF

The first of these skilled card players is also located in Mirogana City, and in this guide, we will help you get into Kaslo’s Parlor and play Kessel Sabacc against Bosnok.

Kaslo’s Parlor location in Mirogana - Star Wars Outlaws

Kaslo’s Parlor is located between two back alleys in the southern part of Mirogana city. Here’s a map of the exact location:

Star Wars Outlaws in-game map of Mirogana, showing Kaslo's Parlor marked with a purple dot.
Kaslo's Parlos canbe entered from two back alleys, but for this quest you have to use the one to the left on the map. / Ubisoft, GLHF

There are two entrances from each alley, but you won’t be able to use the first one for this quest, so read on to find out how you can enter.

How to enter Kaslo’s Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws

Once you have the quest to find a way into Kaslo’s Parlor, a marker on your map will lead you to a back alley that’s to the left of Mirogana’s main entrance. There, you will first meet a pilot who will tell you to ask down the alley.

In-game map of Mirogana with High-Stakes Showdown quest highlighted in Star Wars Outlaws.
The High-Stakes Showdown quest market points to the southern parts of Mirogana, near the main entrance to the city. / Ubisoft, GLHF

Downstairs, there is a technician who will ask you to pay him for information about Kaslo’s Parlor. Don’t waste your credits on him, as his tip is useless. The front door of Kaslo’s is after another flight of stairs opposite the technician, but it will be locked, and talking to the gatekeeper droid won’t get you in either.

Choice scene in Star Wars Outlaws, with the options to give the technician 50 credits or leave.
Save your 50 credits and leave. / Ubisoft, GLHF

To enter Kaslo’s Parlor for the first time, you need to find the back entrance. While at the locked door, open your map and look for the alley that’s on the other side of where you are right now.

Mirogana map with the backdoor to Kaslo's Parlor marked with a dot.
The back entrance is at the end of the other back alley. / Ubisoft, GLHF

Backtrack to Mirogana’s main entrance and head north and then downstairs, as if you’re going to the cantina, but turn left immediately after the stairs into the back alley. There’s a collapsed section near the end of the alley where you’ll need to use your grappling hook to get across. 

Kay in front of a collapsed section of the back alley leading to Kaslo's Parlor.
Use your grappling hook to get to the other side. / Ubisoft, GLHF

The backdoor of Kaslo’s Parlor is on your left. Don’t miss a Jet’s Journal collectible about Makal’s Gambling Parlor on the table next to the door.

Enter Kaslo’s Parlor and, after a brief cutscene, join the players at the Sabacc table there. The high-roller you have to defeat is Bosnok, whom you rescued from the Imperial Fueling Station during the False Flag mission.

For help on how to defeat Bosnok and if you need a refresher on the rules of the game, check out our Kessel Sabacc guide.

An information screen before the Kessel Sabacc game against Bosnok with details about opponents, rewards, buy-in and cheats.
Win the game against Bosnok to progress the HIgh-Stakes Showdown quest. / Ubisoft, GLHF

Once you’re done with the game, you can exit the parlor via the main entrance and use it to return later, if you want to play more games on Kaslo’s table.

That’s how you find and beat your first high-roller for the High-Stakes Showdown quest. For everything else, check out our Star Wars Outlaws walkthrough.

Published
STOYAN OVCHAROV

Stoyan Ovcharov is a writer and editor based in Sofia, Bulgaria. You can find him in Barcelona too. International Relations graduate. Gaming since 1995. Likes RPGs, shooters, and strategy games.

