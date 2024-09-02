How to get into Kaslo’s Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws
Kaslo’s Parlor in Mirogana is one of the first spots you will have to visit to play Kessel Sabacc games against high-rollers as part of the High-Stakes Showdown quest in Star Wars Outlaws. Since you’re looking for Kaslo’s Parlor , you should already have the High-Stakes Showdown quest in your journal, but let’s first recap how you got here.
After you complete the False Flag main mission, Danka will invite you to a special game of Sabacc in the backroom of the cantina in Mirogana, which will appear in your journal as the Shadows of Deceit quest. Completing this game will start the High-Stakes Showdown quest, in which you’ll have to find and beat more high-rollers in Kessel Sabacc across the game’s world.
The first of these skilled card players is also located in Mirogana City, and in this guide, we will help you get into Kaslo’s Parlor and play Kessel Sabacc against Bosnok.
Kaslo’s Parlor location in Mirogana - Star Wars Outlaws
Kaslo’s Parlor is located between two back alleys in the southern part of Mirogana city. Here’s a map of the exact location:
There are two entrances from each alley, but you won’t be able to use the first one for this quest, so read on to find out how you can enter.
How to enter Kaslo’s Parlor in Star Wars Outlaws
Once you have the quest to find a way into Kaslo’s Parlor, a marker on your map will lead you to a back alley that’s to the left of Mirogana’s main entrance. There, you will first meet a pilot who will tell you to ask down the alley.
Downstairs, there is a technician who will ask you to pay him for information about Kaslo’s Parlor. Don’t waste your credits on him, as his tip is useless. The front door of Kaslo’s is after another flight of stairs opposite the technician, but it will be locked, and talking to the gatekeeper droid won’t get you in either.
To enter Kaslo’s Parlor for the first time, you need to find the back entrance. While at the locked door, open your map and look for the alley that’s on the other side of where you are right now.
Backtrack to Mirogana’s main entrance and head north and then downstairs, as if you’re going to the cantina, but turn left immediately after the stairs into the back alley. There’s a collapsed section near the end of the alley where you’ll need to use your grappling hook to get across.
The backdoor of Kaslo’s Parlor is on your left. Don’t miss a Jet’s Journal collectible about Makal’s Gambling Parlor on the table next to the door.
Enter Kaslo’s Parlor and, after a brief cutscene, join the players at the Sabacc table there. The high-roller you have to defeat is Bosnok, whom you rescued from the Imperial Fueling Station during the False Flag mission.
For help on how to defeat Bosnok and if you need a refresher on the rules of the game, check out our Kessel Sabacc guide.
Once you’re done with the game, you can exit the parlor via the main entrance and use it to return later, if you want to play more games on Kaslo’s table.
That’s how you find and beat your first high-roller for the High-Stakes Showdown quest. For everything else, check out our Star Wars Outlaws walkthrough.