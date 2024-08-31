Star Wars Outlaws Nix Treats and Galactic Street Food locations
Finding Star Wars Outlaws’ Galactic Street Food locations lets you share a meal with Nix – or a “Nix Treat,” to use Outlaws’ term for it – and get a nice little boost for Kay’s buddy as well. Each planet Kay can explore freely has one food stall that serves a special type of meal, and the actual process of eating kicks off a little set of quick-time minigames where you have to press the right button at the right time or tilt one of the analog sticks in the right direction. Beyond being adorable, the bonuses Nix gets make it well worth your time.
Our Star Wars Ourlaws Galactic Street Foods locations guide points out where to find all Nix treats and what you get from each.
Star Wars Outlaws Nix Treats explained
Nix has one slot for Nix Treats in the loadout menu, under Kay’s gear selection and his own headwear. Once you visit a Galactic Street Food stall, the menu item shows up permanently as an equippable accessory for Nix, and each has an effect on his behavior. You can technically get by without ever equipping a Nix treat, but since they make him more flexible in combat and stealth situations, it’s worth experimenting with them to see what you like.
Toshara Galactic Street Food location
The stall you’ll likely find first is on Toshara, in the northern part of Mirogana’s marketplace just outside the Crimson Dawn district. Its special is Che Mosska, and when you equip it in the Nix Treats slot, Nix will kick grenades away from Kay after they land and before they explode.
Tatooine Galactic Street Food location
Tatooine’s food stall is in the Mos Eisley bazaar, near the city’s center. You can reach it by traveling south from the landing pad or southwest from the cantina, and there’s even a Nix Treasure to the south.
This stall serves Sketto Chuga, and the effect is a particularly fun one. When Nix has this equipped and attacks enemies, his targets will start shooting their blasters in desperation with a decent chance of hitting their allies, if any allies are nearby.
Akiva Galactic Street Food location
Akiva’s Nix Treat is at the northern end of Satrap’s Promenade, and it’s a Kurado Fruit Platter. The stall is right in the open with few interactable objects nearby, so it should be easy to spot.
The Kurado Fruit Platter Nix Treat lets Nix distract enemies for longer, an excellent way to help Kay find cover before it's too late.
Kijimi City Galactic Street Food location
Kijimi’s food stall is in the city’s center, right on the path from the landing pad and southwest of the Thermal District’s entrance. Sit down for a double helping of Duradan Soup, which, when equipped in the Treat slot, lets Nix distract multiple enemies at once. The downside is that his movement range is cut in half, though.
