Every planet you visit in Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars Outlaws will have you jet setting across the Star Wars galaxy, and Kay Vess will visit a number of planets throughout the game thanks to her trusty ship, the Trailblazer. There are five planets in total in the game – although one is technically a moon – and while they vary in size, they’re all absolutely stacked with missions, activities, and plenty of Sabacc.
In this guide we’ll go over every planet in Star Wars Outlaws, from Cantonica to Tatooine and everything in between, and give you a little bit of a history lesson about where you might have seen these planets before. Make sure you also check out our guide for if you should sell Gorak’s ring, as well as whether or not you should tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor.
Cantonica
Cantonica is Kay Vess’ home world, with the heroic scoundrel hailing from the casino city of Canto Blight. You might remember Canto Blight from Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi, where Finn and Rose travel to the planet to recruit the Master Codebreaker. You won’t be spending a lot of time on Cantonica at the start of the game, but don’t worry — you’ll be back to clean up some unfinished business.
Toshara
Toshara is a moon in the Toshaal system, a planet in the Outer Rim that’s totally original to this game. It’s loosely based on an east African savanna, and it’s where you’ll spend almost the entire first half of the game. It’s got a decent variety of environments, so you’ll have plenty to explore on your journey.
Kijimi
Kijimi is a frozen planet in the Mid Rim, best known for being blown the heck up by the First Order in The Rise of Skywalker. Don’t worry though, it’s not at risk of blowing up in Outlaws, at least not anytime soon. Kijimi is ruled by a clan of bug-like Melitto people, the criminal syndicate known as the Ashiga Clan. That’s not to say other syndicates aren’t hanging around, though… Kijimi is the smallest of the planets in the game, consisting mostly of just one city.
Tatooine
You probably don’t need an explainer on Tatooine, but just in case, it’s probably the most famous planet in the Star Wars mythos. It appears in almost all of the films, The Mandalorian, a bunch of other additional comics, TV series, and books, and in just about every Star Wars video game ever made, including this one. It’s a dry, sandy planet where its inhabitants farm moisture from the air itself to survive, and it’s home to Jabba the Hutt. And yes, you’ll get to visit the cantina in Mos Eisley.
Akiva
Akiva is a hot, wet, forested planet that first appeared in the novel Aftermath but hasn’t really been expanded upon since then — until now. If you’re following the story suggestions throughout the game, you’ll probably visit this planet last, which is great because it’s a visual spectacle that definitely deserves to be appreciated in full.