Star Wars Outlaws: How to get into the Soup Kitchen - Counterfeit Currency Intel
The Soup Kitchen is a location in Mirogana that you’ll need to find as part of the Counterfeit Currency intel chain in Star Wars Outlaws.
In this guide, we break down how to start the Counterfeit Currency intel chain, where to find the market trader, and how to infiltrate the Soup Kitchen.
Contents
How to start the Counterfeit Currency intel chain in Star Wars Outlaws
You can begin the Counterfeit Currency intel chain by talking to a Pyke sitting at a table right next to the south entrance of the Pyke district in Mirogana. That’s right next to the scavenger, Jora Margal, and near the Pyke cardroom.
Make sure you have at least a Good reputation with the Pyke Syndicate. Otherwise, he will not talk to you even if you manage to sneak into their district and approach him.
The Pyke will tell you that a trader in Mirogana Market is circulating counterfeit credits, which will add the Counterfeit Currency intel to your journal, with the first task to find the market trader.
Where to find the market trader
The merchant you are looking for is Hen Puon, who is located in the eastern part of Mirogana Market, not far from the Pyke district’s northern entrance.
Once you get there, you need to sell something to him so you can get some of the counterfeit credits. Kay will immediately confront the merchant about the fake credits, and he will point her to the Crimson Dawn’s soup kitchen.
How to infiltrate the soup kitchen
The area you need to infiltrate is in the Crimson Dawn district and will be marked on your map. In this spot you will also find the Crimson Dawn Vault and a computer terminal from which you should get the locations of the keycards needed to open it.
It would be easier to infiltrate the soup kitchen if you have at least Good reputation with the Crimson Dawn. If not, you need to sneak inside their district.
Head to the landing pad in the Crimson Dawn district and don’t climb the ramp, but turn right instead. There you will find several metal steps you can climb to reach the pad.
This is a restricted area, so you need to sneak regardless of your reputation with the Crimson Dawn. Go to the other side of the landing pad, where you’ll need Nix to hold a switch for you, to stop the big fan that’s blocking a big tube.
Sneak inside the tube, and on its other end, you will see a hole in the floor with a ladder. Go down that ladder, and you will find the counterfeit credit stockpile you’re looking for.
You will have to decide whether you want to warn the Crimson Dawn about what you found, or tell the Pykes.
The first option will increase your reputation with the Crimson Dawn, while the second one will boost your standing with the Pyke Syndicate.
Before you leave the room, make sure you grab the Renpalli station keycard you will find there, and get the Crimson Dawn Vault keycard locations from the computer terminal. Then go back up the ladder and leave the Crimson Dawn district, if you chose to tell the Pykes.
Once you’re out, go back to the guy who gave you the quest to tell him what you found. He will thank you and give you 250 credits, and you will get a reputation increase.
