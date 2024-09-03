Star Wars Outlaws Typhon's Rock: How to get through the wind tunnel
Star Wars Outlaws has many bases that need infiltrating and loot that needs finding, and while some places can be approached in a variety of ways, others require a specific approach. Typhon’s Rock is one such base that can only be tackled one way, as the entrance is blocked by a windy tunnel that prevents you from entering.
We’ll explain how to get past the wind tunnel so you can loot Typhon’s Rock, obtaining the BT-009S Fastshot Trigger upgrade.
How to enter Typhon’s Rock
There are two types of wind tunnels in Star Wars Outlaws: one that blows win constantly, and another that blows win intermittently. The one at Typhon’s Rock is the second type, which means you need to approach it on foot – if you’re curious, the first type can only be tackled with an upgraded Speeder.
Basically, you need to stand around on foot and wait for the wind to die down then run in and stand behind the biggest, sturdiest rock you can before the wind starts blowing again. Do this repeatedly and you’ll eventually get into the base. You have to be patient though, as any slip-up will see you blown all the way back to the entrance.