Video Games

Star Wars Outlaws Typhon's Rock: How to get through the wind tunnel

How to get into Typhon's Rock through the wind tunnel

Ryan Woodrow

Up you go
Up you go / Ubisoft/GLHF

Star Wars Outlaws has many bases that need infiltrating and loot that needs finding, and while some places can be approached in a variety of ways, others require a specific approach. Typhon’s Rock is one such base that can only be tackled one way, as the entrance is blocked by a windy tunnel that prevents you from entering.

We’ll explain how to get past the wind tunnel so you can loot Typhon’s Rock, obtaining the BT-009S Fastshot Trigger upgrade.

How to enter Typhon’s Rock

Star Wars Outlaws screenshot. Kay standing in front of a large cave entrance.
Typhon's Rock entrance / Ubisoft

There are two types of wind tunnels in Star Wars Outlaws: one that blows win constantly, and another that blows win intermittently. The one at Typhon’s Rock is the second type, which means you need to approach it on foot – if you’re curious, the first type can only be tackled with an upgraded Speeder.

Basically, you need to stand around on foot and wait for the wind to die down then run in and stand behind the biggest, sturdiest rock you can before the wind starts blowing again. Do this repeatedly and you’ll eventually get into the base. You have to be patient though, as any slip-up will see you blown all the way back to the entrance.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides