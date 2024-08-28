Which faction should you side with in Star Wars Outlaws?
Star Wars Outlaws is all about doing crime, and to do so, you’ll probably want to partner up with a criminal syndicate. The galaxy is home to four factions of the criminal variety, and Kay Vess – and you by extension – has to carefully manage her reputation with each of them. It’s a difficult tightrope to walk, but it’s made easier by knowing which factions are worth keeping on your good side and which ones can be safely ignored — or annoyed.
In this guide we’ll go over each of the factions in Star Wars Outlaws, detailing exactly when and why you should start earning criminal brownie points with them, and what rewards you get for doing so. Make sure you also check out our guides for easy slicing and easy lockpicking in Outlaws to make your criminal activity spree that much easier.
Crimson Dawn
Crimson Dawn should be the first faction you try to max out. It’s fairly easy to do so, as many of the story choices in the first planet of Toshara involve the Crimson Dawn, and once you get access to faction quests, you’ll mostly have Crimson Dawn and Pyke Syndicate jobs to do. Crimson Dawn’s rewards focus on maximizing your stealth capabilities, and given how big of a focus stealth is in the game, it’s well worth investing into early.
The rewards for high Crimson Dawn reputation are as follows:
Good
- Crimson Reign Coating – A Crimson Dawn-themed coating for your blaster.
Excellent
- Crimson Dawn Crest – A token that, when equipped, makes it easier to avoid and escape detection.
- Speeder Parts Bundle – A bundle of parts that can be used for Speeder upgrades.
Max
- Crimson Reign outfit – A three-part outfit focused on stealth, making it easier to avoid detection, restore health on silent takedowns, and move more quietly. The unique outfit perk lets you chain together smoke bombs and stun shots, with each resetting the other’s cooldowns.
- Crimson Reign Satchel – A cute satchel for Nix.
Pyke Syndicate
The Pyke Syndicate should be your second port of call, not necessarily because the rewards are worth it, but because the Pykes control huge swathes of land throughout the galaxy, and being on bad terms with the syndicate makes for a difficult time moving around. We’d suggest saving your Syndicate data for the Pykes, since after helping the Crimson Dawn, it might be difficult to get jobs from the Pyke Syndicate at first.
The rewards for high Pyke Syndicate reputation are as follows:
Good
- Imperial Coating – An Imperial officer-themed coating for your blaster.
Excellent
- Pyke Syndicate Crest – A token that, when equipped, offers a small chance to gain a free grenade after throwing one.
- Ship Parts Bundle – A bundle of parts that can be used for Trailblazer upgrades.
Max
- Imperial Disguise outfit – A three-part outfit focused on combat capabilities, increasing the damage output of the Power module of the blaster, increasing adrenaline gain, and increasing accuracy when firing from the hip. The unique outfit perk makes it easier to avoid detection by Imperials, and drastically increases the speed at which Imperial wanted levels are reduced.
- Imperial Chestbox – A cute Imperial-themed chest accessory for Nix.
Ashiga Clan
The Ashiga Clan won’t really come into play until you visit Kijimi, but you’ll want to get on their good side early. Not only does it make basically all of Kijimi’s quests easier when you can travel freely throughout the frozen city, but its reputation rewards offer a host of abilities aimed at keeping you healthy.
The rewards for high Ashiga Clan reputation are as follows:
Good
- Kijimi Explorer Coating – A snow-ready coating for your blaster.
Excellent
- Ashiga Clan Crest – A token that, when equipped, restores health on melee takedowns or finishers.
- Blaster Parts Bundle – A bundle of parts that can be used for blaster upgrades.
Max
- Kijimi Explorer outfit – A three-part outfit focused on boosting and restoring your health, helping you stay alive for longer. Abilities on the individual pieces let you reduce incoming damage, store more Bacta Vials, get a once-off heal when taking fatal damage, and regenerate health faster. The unique outfit perk greatly reduces incoming damage when at low health, and gives super cooling to your blaster when defeating enemies at low health.
- Kijimi Explorer Scarf – A cute scarf accessory for Nix.
Hutt Cartel
The Hutt Cartel is the least important of the four factions, coming into play primarily on Tatooine, where they control a large amount of the land there. We’d recommend getting up to Good while exploring Tatooine, but otherwise you can largely ignore the Hutts if you please.
The rewards for high Hutt Clan reputation are as follows:
Good
- Boonta Brawler Coating – A rainbow coating for your blaster.
Excellent
- Hutt Cartel Crest – A token that, when equipped, reduces incoming damage from melee attacks.
- Blaster Parts Bundle – A bundle of parts that can be used for blaster upgrades.
Max
- Boonta Brawler outfit – A three-part outfit focused on increasing your damage output with explosions of various kinds, including buffs to grenade and pickup weapon damage, a reduction in incoming damage from explosions, and a perk that lets you take less damage while sprinting. The unique outfit perk lets you gain more adrenaline when defeating enemies with grenades, and gives you one grenade for every enemy killed with Adrenaline Rush.
- Boonta Brawler Splash – A rainbow splash of color accessory for Nix.