Starfield Shattered Space guide: how to get the DLC’s secret legendary armor
Fang’s armor set is without a doubt the best armor in Starfield’s DLC Shattered Space. It’s also seemingly impossible to obtain. In this guide, however, we’ll show you a quick and easy trick to get your hands on it. And trust us, you’ll want it. Not only does it have some incredible perks, but it also looks downright beautiful.
It’s part of a quest in which you have to collect pieces of the armor. At the end of the quest, you have to give it back. There is a way, though, ton steal it following the quest’s completion. So the first step is to head to the Temple of the Fang. Check the screenshot below to see its location. It’s south of Dazra. Once you approach, the quest starts.
Head inside and talk to the female NPC called Maaliya. She’ll task you with collecting three pieces of Fang’s armor in the Spacer’s hideout. Progress into the dungeon and get them. The video below has a full walkthrough for getting Fang’s armor, but if you’d rather read instead, continue scrolling down.
Once you’ve looted the boost pack, helmet and spacesuit, you’ll be directed to Maaliya’s house in Dazra. She’ll be arguing with her father about who gets to keep the armor. Speak to her, and when the ‘persuade’ option comes up, use it to persuade her dad to give her the armor.
This ends the quest, and ordinarily, you’re not given the armor as a reward. Maaliya keeps it. However, there’s a way to loot it from her (and no, you can’t kill her for it at this stage),
Instead, find a location called Va'ruun Camp. This is a random location but it’s guaranteed to spawn somewhere outside the city walls, on the square of map you’re currently in. Use your scanner and travel around the map to find it.
Clear the camp. Now head to Venus. Wait 24 hours, and fast travel to Dazra, the capital city in Shattered Space. Next, quick save. From here, you can fast travel back to Va'ruun Camp. Each time you load into the camp, Maaliya has a chance of spawning. If she’s not there, reload the save, and fast travel to the camp until she appears.
To make it easier to spot her, use the Starborn power called Sense Star Stuff. When active, it highlights all nearby NPCs. In our game, Maaliya was walking around the edge of the camp - and this time she was fully decked out in the armor.
From here you can kill her and loot her corpse for the armor, or pickpocket it. The armor is legendary, and consists of a helmet that does 10% extra damage to scanned targets, a spacesuit that makes weapons 50% lighter, and a boost pack that automatically heals you when your health dips below 25%. Not bad.
She’s also got a laser rifle with a unique weapon skin resembling green digital camouflage, so make sure to steal that too. And that’s how you get the best, rarest armor in Shattered Space.