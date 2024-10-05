Starfield Shattered Space: Conflict in Conviction walkthrough
One quest in Starfield’s new DLC Shattered Space might give you some trouble. That quest is called Conflict in Conviction, and it’s the second of three main quests.
Don’t worry, however, because in this guide we’ll walk you through it step by step. Your first objective, after having talked with the father, and then the patrons in the Herald’s Rest, is to find the abandoned camp.
To do so, you’re given a device that beeps the closer you get to the camp. There’s a faster way to find the camp, though, and that’s by looking at our screenshot below.
Head straight there to find the location of Vaeric’s camp. That’s the first part. Now, the reason this quest is tough to complete isn’t because it’s difficult - it’s because the quest is poorly signposted. In other words, it’s challenging to figure out where you’re meant to go. That’s true of the next objective.
Here you’re tasked to ‘examine the camp’. This is a very vague objective, but essentially you’re looking for four clues. The first is the white electronic device on the chest by the bed.
Next, to the right, examine the blood stain on the rock. It’s about 3 meters away.
After that, head to the body of a small alien creature who’s lying slain on the floor. It’s to the left of the white electronic device.
Finally, look at the small muddy patch next to the alien creature. After examining all four points, some Vortex Horrors will spawn in, and you’ll have a fight on your hands.
Compared to the previous annoying scavenger hunt, however, they’re nothing. The rest of the quest is similarly straightforward and tells you exactly where to go, so continue to follow the objectives and you’ll finish off Conviction in Conflict in no time. That completes our guide to Conviction in Conflict.
If you're looking for more Starfield Shattered Space guides, you may want to check out how to get the DLC’s best armor.