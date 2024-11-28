Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Best strategy games to grab at a discount
Ready your spears and brace yourselves, because thousands of tempting discounts have once again been unleashed by the Steam Autumn Sale 2024 and are marching forth to break through the shieldwall around your wallets. We need to be cunning to survive this onslaught, so it’s best to enter this battle with a strategy in mind – some discounts could be let through on purpose to eliminate them in isolation and stabilize our line.
Without further ado, let’s check out the best strategy games to grab at a discount during Steam Autumn Sale 2024.
Frostpunk 2
- 20% off
- Find Frostpunk 2 on Steam.
One of 2024’s strategy game highlights, Frostpunk 2 is seeing its first discount since release – and what better time to grab the city-builder than right after the developer published its roadmap for the updates and expansions to come? 11 bit studios’ latest title markedly different from the beloved original game, bringing an entirely new range of mechanics and concepts into play. An intriguing society sim that requires political acumen, Frostpunk 2 nevertheless keeps the tone and ruthlessness of its predecessor alive.
Civilization 6
These are the last holidays you can catch up with Civilization 6 before the next iteration of the popular turn-based 4X strategy game series calls for you – and, let’s be honest, a discount of 90% for a game of this quality and scale is bonkers all on its own. However, there is another good reason to pick up the game now, if you haven’t done so yet: Linking your 2K account to both Civ 6 and Civ 7 will unlock Napoleon (Revolutionary) as an available leader in Civilization 7.
Darkest Dungeon
Speaking of absolutely criminal discounts: Darkest Dungeon has reached its lowest-ever price on Steam, so even the game’s Grave Robber character might feel ashamed for picking it up. But you don’t have to, because this is war – and everything’s allowed in this case. This is one of the best representatives of tactical roguelike RPGs ever and its combo of art style and narration are iconic.
Planet Zoo
- 65% off
- Find Planet Zoo on Steam.
Let’s go for something more friendly than unknowable Eldritch horrors, shall we? How about a stroll through the zoo – your own zoo? Frontier’s Planet Zoo is the best game out there if you want to build the zoo of your dreams or just spend hours watching beautifully animated animals do their thing. The management aspects are pretty light, as is tradition for the studio’s games, making it an easy recommendation for more casual players as well. It’s also easier to watch the animals here than from a plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which borrowed Planet Zoo’s fauna to populate the planet.
Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
Are the old RTS muscles itching? Are you in need of a dose of nostalgia beamed right into your eyes and ears? Say no more – the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection stands ready to satisfy both of these essential needs, bringing tons of modernized features, visuals, and QoL improvements. The Command & Conquer Ultimate Collection is off by 70% as well, in case the original games are more to your liking as opposed to remasters.
Manor Lords
- 30% off
- Find Manor Lords on Steam.
Manor Lords is still in Early Access and we usually don’t include those in this list – however, the title from Slavic Magic is already so good that it can easily be recommended, especially on the solid discount it’s currently being offered at. Another major update featuring economy reworks and new maps is coming soon and the developer feels like it’s almost time to move on to new additions like AI cities – exciting times! Publisher Hooded Horse has some other excellent titles on sale, such as Against the Storm and Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic, which are both off by 50%.
Expeditions: Rome
All roads lead to Rome eventually and this one follows a historically low price. A brilliant tactical RPG set in the final days of the Roman Republic, Expeditions: Rome recently returned from the dead with a surprise update that featured lots of gameplay improvements and unlocked several customization options.
Last Train Home
Mixing elements from tactical RPGs with some from the RTS genre, Last Train Home came out in 2023 and follows a group of Czechoslovakian soldiers stuck in Russia at the end of WW1 – as the country tears itself apart in a bloody civil war, you cross it on your trusty train and manage the fledgling group of survivors. Every loss is devastating and every decision has consequences in this fantastic historical title, in which fighting is not always the best move.
Diplomacy is Not an Option
In contrast to the previous title, fighting is always the only move you can make in the aptly named Diplomacy is Not an Option. Fusing elements from the tower defense and city-builder genres, it’s not the most innovative or hardcore game – but it makes up for that with thoroughly entertaining and spectacular physics, letting you unleash satisfying trebuchet volleys and magic spells.
Stellaris
- 75% off
- Find Stellaris on Steam.
Naturally, Paradox Interactive is taking part in this sale with most of its titles. Alongside Stellaris, which recently received an excellent DLC in Grand Archive, you can find similarly attractive price reductions for Crusader Kings 3, Hearts of Iron 4, and Victoria 3 – whatever flavor you prefer for your grand strategy experience, you will find one in the Swedish company’s portfolio.
Total War: Warhammer 3
Similar to Paradox, this entry is essentially one for the entire Total War franchise – great offers are found everywhere you look, though we’d like to shout out Total War: Warhammer 3 and the historical 90% discount on Total War: Rome 2 in particular. Autumn Sale is a fantastic time to pick up any DLC you’re missing or make your jump into the franchise at a reasonable price. Creative Assembly has found its groove again this year and just announced the Omens of Destruction DLC for TW:WH3, giving you all the more reason to check it out.
Steam Autumn Sale 2024 runs until December 4, 2024, so you have plenty of time to think about your purchases.