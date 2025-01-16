All Nintendo Switch 2 Experience dates and locations — how to register and play early
Nintendo just announced the Switch 2, after months of speculation, leaks, and rumors, and it’s just about everything we expected it would be. There are certainly still a lot of surprises left in store for the new hybrid console, many of which will be revealed in a Nintendo Direct on April 2, 2025, but Nintendo is also letting some people play the console early.
As revealed in a press release following the announcement of the console, Nintendo is offering a series of events called Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, which will be held around the world and let players go hands-on with the console. We’ve collated all of the dates and locations of the Nintendo Switch 2 experiences, as well as how to apply below.
All Switch 2 Experience dates and locations
Nintendo Switch 2 Experiences will be held in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia throughout April, May, and June. All of these events will be held over multiple days, presumably to allow a larger number of people to check out the console.
Here is a full list of every Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event:
North America
- New York — April 4-6, 2025
- Los Angeles — April 11-13, 2025
- Dallas — April 25-27, 2025
- Toronto — April 25-27, 2025
Europe
- Paris — April 4-6, 2025
- London — April 11-13, 2025
- Milan — April 25-27, 2025
- Berlin — April 25-27, 2025
- Madrid — May 9-11, 2025
- Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025
Oceania
- Melbourne — May 10-11, 2025
Asia
- Tokyo (Makuhari) — April 26-27, 2025
- Seoul — May 31-June 1, 2025
- Hong Kong — To be announced
- Taipei — To be announced
How to register for the Switch 2 Experience
Nintendo has set up a specific website for interested players to enter into a lottery to attend a Switch 2 Experience. Those interested will need to have a Nintendo Account, and will need to register for a ticket on the official Nintendo Switch 2 Experience website.
Registration begins in North America on January 17, 2025 at 12:00pm PST, which is 2:00pm PST and 3:00pm EST. Other regions will start registrations on different days and times, so be sure to check the official website for more details.