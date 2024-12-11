The Game Awards 2024: start times and streams
It’s that time of year – the Keighleys are right around the corner, bringing with them controversy, glory, and plenty of video game announcements in the form of a long, very long show hosted by Geoff Keighley.
Table of Contents
The Game Awards 2024 is already looking quite packed with titles like Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country being confirmed to appear, Civilization 7’s main theme being performed for the first time ever, and countless surprises we can’t even imagine right now.
Find The Game Awards 2024 start times and streams below to plan your watch party – or make the final decision on whether or not you’re going to try and stay up late for the entire thing.
The Game Awards 2024: start times
The Game Awards 2024 will begin on December 12, 2024, at 7:30pm EST, which means that it’s going to take place on December 13, 2024, for most of the globe outside of the Americas. Check below to find the exact start times for your timezone:
- Dec. 12, 4:30pm PST
- Dec. 12, 6:30pm CST (Central)
- Dec. 12, 7:30pm EST
- Dec. 12, 9:30pm BRT
- Dec. 13, 12:30am GMT
- Dec. 13, 1:30am CET
- Dec. 13, 6am IST
- Dec. 13, 8:30am CST (China)
- Dec. 13, 9:30am JST/KST
- Dec. 13, 11:30am AEDT
- Dec. 13, 1:30pm NZDT
The Game Awards 2024: streams
You can watch The Game Awards 2024 live on YouTube. We’ve embedded the broadcast below for your convenience.
Do note that the stream will go live 30 minutes ahead of the official start time of the show.
The Game Awards 2024: what to expect
Geoff Keighley, naturally, is keeping many of his aces up his sleeve to deliver some surprises at the show, but he and some developers out there have let some appearances slip to generate the necessary hype for the broadcast.
As mentioned above, Take-Two Interactive’s various subsidiaries have been generous in teasing their reveals with Gearbox being confirmed to bring Borderlands 4, Hangar 13 bringing Mafia: The Old Country, and Firaxis bringing Civilization 7.
Josef Fares’ Hazelight Studios, the powerhouse behind It Takes Two, will reveal its next title at the show.
Lesser known MMOFPS STALCRAFT: X will be present at the event, as will Warframe: 1999. HoYoverse is confirmed to appear with a trailer for Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 and the final fighter included with Tekken 8’s Year 1 Pass will be revealed.
Upcoming third-person shooter Mecha Break has teased an announcement at TGA 2024, too.