Video Games

The Game Awards 2024: start times and streams

Learn when and where to watch TGA 2024

Marco Wutz

The Game Awards

It’s that time of year – the Keighleys are right around the corner, bringing with them controversy, glory, and plenty of video game announcements in the form of a long, very long show hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Table of Contents

  1. The Game Awards 2024: start times
  2. The Game Awards 2024: streams
  3. The Game Awards 2024: what to expect

The Game Awards 2024 is already looking quite packed with titles like Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country being confirmed to appear, Civilization 7’s main theme being performed for the first time ever, and countless surprises we can’t even imagine right now.

Find The Game Awards 2024 start times and streams below to plan your watch party – or make the final decision on whether or not you’re going to try and stay up late for the entire thing.

The Game Awards 2024: start times

The Game Awards 2024 will begin on December 12, 2024, at 7:30pm EST, which means that it’s going to take place on December 13, 2024, for most of the globe outside of the Americas. Check below to find the exact start times for your timezone:

  • Dec. 12, 4:30pm PST
  • Dec. 12, 6:30pm CST (Central)
  • Dec. 12, 7:30pm EST
  • Dec. 12, 9:30pm BRT
  • Dec. 13, 12:30am GMT
  • Dec. 13, 1:30am CET
  • Dec. 13, 6am IST
  • Dec. 13, 8:30am CST (China)
  • Dec. 13, 9:30am JST/KST
  • Dec. 13, 11:30am AEDT
  • Dec. 13, 1:30pm NZDT

The Game Awards 2024: streams

You can watch The Game Awards 2024 live on YouTube. We’ve embedded the broadcast below for your convenience.

Do note that the stream will go live 30 minutes ahead of the official start time of the show.

The Game Awards 2024: what to expect

Geoff Keighley, naturally, is keeping many of his aces up his sleeve to deliver some surprises at the show, but he and some developers out there have let some appearances slip to generate the necessary hype for the broadcast.

As mentioned above, Take-Two Interactive’s various subsidiaries have been generous in teasing their reveals with Gearbox being confirmed to bring Borderlands 4, Hangar 13 bringing Mafia: The Old Country, and Firaxis bringing Civilization 7.

Josef Fares’ Hazelight Studios, the powerhouse behind It Takes Two, will reveal its next title at the show.

Lesser known MMOFPS STALCRAFT: X will be present at the event, as will Warframe: 1999. HoYoverse is confirmed to appear with a trailer for Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 and the final fighter included with Tekken 8’s Year 1 Pass will be revealed.

Upcoming third-person shooter Mecha Break has teased an announcement at TGA 2024, too.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides