Best Pokémon for Torterra Tera Raid: How to beat the Torterra seven-star Tera Raid event
The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet seven-star raid features the Generation 4 Grass-/Ground-type starter Torterra. If you want to catch your own powerful Pokémon, here’s everything you need to know.
Contents
When does the Torterra raid start?
Like most seven-star raids, Torterra will be available for two weekends. You will have six days to take part in the raid and you can finish it once per day. You can only catch Torterra once, but you can claim the rewards every time.
Here’s when the seven-star Torterra raids will take place:
- Friday, November 15, 2024, until Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Friday, November 22, 2024, until Sunday, November 24, 2024
Seven-star Tera Raid Torterra stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Torterra has the ability Shell Armor, so it isn’t affected by critical hits. This is important only if it ever gets a defensive boost. Otherwise, consistent damage should be enough to take it down. It has a high attack stat, but it isn’t too strong and will only be troublesome if it boosts.
Here’s Torterra’s ability, Tera type and move set:
The Mightiest Torterra – Level 100
- Nature – Impish
- Ability – Shell Armor
- Item – None
- Tera type – Ground
- Move set – Shell Smash, Headlong Rush, Wood Hammer, Zen Headbutt, Iron Head
Best counters for Torterra – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Torterra’s base form is Grass-/Ground-type, meaning that the best counters will be Grass-types. Here’s the best Pokémon we recommend against Torterra.
Teal Mask Ogerpon
Charm can work to mitigate damage at the start of the battle, before you boost your own attack with Swords Dance. Ivy Cudgel is the stronger attacking move, but Horn Leech will allow you to have consistent healing. Here’s what we recommend:
Teal Mask Ogerpon – Level 100
- Nature – Impish
- Ability – Defiant / Embody Aspect
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Grass
- Move set – Swords Dance, Horn Leech, Ivy Cudgel, Charm
Sinistcha
Hospitality will give a little healing to your team if Sinistcha is knocked out, but hopefully you won’t use it. Instead, you will want to negate damage with Reflect and Strength Sap, and the latter will also heal you. Nasty Plot will build up your offenses while you deal damage, heal up, and potentially burn Torterra with Matcha Gotcha. Here’s the set we recommend:
Sinistcha – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Hospitality
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Grass
- Move set – Nasty Plot, Matcha Gotcha, Strength Sap, Reflect
Lurantis
With the ability Contrary, Lurantis boosts both its attack and defense with the move Superpower. Then you can set up the sun, which will heal more from Synthesis, and allow Solar Blade to deal damage in just one turn. Here’s what we recommend:
Lurantis – Level 100
- Nature – Impish
- Ability – Contrary
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Grass
- Move set – Sunny Day, Solar Blade, Synthesis, Superpower
Alolan Exeggutor
Breaking Swipe reduces Torterra’s damage output, and Alolan Exeggutor really thrives in the sun. Once Sunny Day is set up, Harvest will activate every turn giving Exeggutor unlimited recovery with Sitrus Berry. The sun also doubles the offensive boosts from Growth, and allows Solar Beam to go off in one turn. Here’s what we recommend:
Alolan Exeggutor – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Harvest
- Item – Sitrus Berry
- Tera type – Grass
- Move set – Sunny Day, Growth, Solar Beam, Breaking Swipe