Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 tips for beginners
The world of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is not a hospitable one – especially not if you are a member of the Adeptus Astartes, the finest fighting force in the Imperium of Man. If you’ve played the original third-person shooter from 2011, you’ll already be familiar with the mechanics of the series, which have mostly been kept intact for the sequel.
Table of Contents
However, some important adjustments and evolutions have happened between the two games, so even experienced players may want to take a moment and learn some new tricks. Whether you’re a fresh Space Marine or a battle-hardened veteran of many campaigns, our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine tips will provide some assistance to your war efforts.
Space Marine 2 tips: Consider rebinding the Parry key
The Parry mechanic is a new addition in the sequel, helping you stave off damage in battle. It’s especially useful when you see an enemy gearing up for an attack and a blue circle appears – press the Parry button at the right time and you’ll be able to insta-kill smaller enemies, such as smaller Tyranids and Tzaangors, or stagger larger enemies like Tyranid Warriors or Thousand Sons, opening the way for a well-placed shot with your pistol that restores armor.
However, the default keybindings put Parry on the “C” key on your keyboard, which – to me at least – feels very awkward to reach while playing. I’d recommend rebinding Parry to a different key, such as an extra button on your mouse. This will greatly boost your odds of survival.
While we’re talking about controls: Check the menu when you’re holding a melee weapon to see what kinds of combos it’s capable off – that will help you break through the enemy’s defenses or kill entire groups at once.
Space Marine 2 tips: Execute
Stunned enemies will be marked with a red light shining from their bodies, signaling that you can finish them off with an execution by pressing the “E” key. You should always do this – executing enemies restores your armor completely and provides you with valuable i-frames while you do the deed, keeping you safe from harm for a bit.
You’ll also note that whenever you lose health in Space Marine 2, the missing HP will first appear as a white section in your HP bar before being depleted. As long as this white bar is there, you’re able to recover that much HP by dealing damage to enemies, be it in melee or ranged combat, though it’s only possible in a short window of time. What’s great about executions is that they freeze the white part of the HP as soon as you press the “E” key to close in for a finisher, which allows you to restore the greatest amount of health possible in this way.
Space Marine 2 tips: Explore
Space Marine 2 is a pretty linear game in every sense, but every level provides some chances to veer off the shortest path towards your objective, allowing you to search the nooks and crannies of the area – and this effort can be very rewarding indeed. In addition to finding ammunition and medicine, you can find other regular weapons in case you want to switch your loadout or even some special weapons, such as heavy bolters or multi meltas, which come in very handy. You may come upon Guardian Relics, which allow you to revive yourself after going down, as well.
You can also find dataslates – little recordings that will tell you more about this area and enrich the story with some background information. In co-op mode, you can find blueprints for armors and weapons throughout the levels. Be it in single-player or co-op mode, taking your time and exploring the map is definitely recommended.
Space Marine 2 tips: Use cover when fighting Chaos
Melee combat is obviously very prevalent in this game, but there are situations where staying in cover and playing the long-range game is beneficial. Some Chaos Astartes from the Thousand Sons – and even the weaker traitors from the Imperial Guard – have powerful ranged weaponry that will shred you to pieces before you can close the distance with them. It’s best to take them out from the safety of cover. Likewise for Thousand Sons Terminators – they can conjure warp missiles that will easily hit you even in melee combat.
The Thousand Sons also have flamethrower troops you’ll ideally want to fight from a distance.
Space Marine 2 tips: Keep a cool head in boss fights
Speaking of keeping a distance: When fighting enemies like a Carnifex or a Helbrute, you’ll want to stay out of melee range as well. Keep your camera on the enemy and do some old-fashioned kiting – unload magazine upon magazine, use the sticky Krak Grenades, and dodge whenever a move with a red circle is being charged up.
You can even trick enemies like the Carnifex to stun themselves by letting them charge into thick walls, buying you some extra time to get damage in. Don’t forget to execute the boss afterwards, rewarding you with an especially badass animation.
Armed with this knowledge, you’re ready to take on the Tyranids and other enemies of the Imperium – though you may also want to check out how to get Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Twitch Drops to look extra glorious on the battlefield.