Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – How to get Twitch Drops

Look your best when dying for the Emperor

Marco Wutz

Saber Interactive

The early access period for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 begins on September 5, 2024, for those who bought the more expensive edition of the game with the full release following on September 9, 2024, for everyone else. Even if you didn’t open your wallet for the earlier start into Saber Interactive’s fantastic third-person shooter, you can already work towards some glorious cosmetics by simply watching the game on Twitch.

Find out what the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Twitch Drops have in store for you and how to get them.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – All Twitch Drops

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 poster showing four different skins.
Here are the four items up for grabs via Twitch Drops. / Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment

A total of four Space Marine 2 cosmetics will be available via Twitch between September 4 and 30, 2024:

  • Porphyr Shield Chainsword
  • Porphyr Shield Bolt Rifle
  • Porphyr Shield Powerfist
  • Porphyr Shield Bolt Pistol

All of these items are skins, so having or not having them won’t make a difference to your actual gameplay experience.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – How to get Twitch Drops

Alright, how do you get your hands on these Space Marine 2 Twitch Drops, then? You’ll require two different accounts: A Twitch account and a PROS account. Once you have accounts for both sites set up, you can link them together by logging into PROS, going to “Account” and then to “Connections” and selecting the option to connect with Twitch. This will allow you to claim a Twitch Drop on the streaming site and send the item over to your PROS account.

However, to use the item in the game, one final step is necessary: You need to log into PROS in Space Marine 2’s main menu. Once that’s done – it’s one of the more convoluted ways to grab Twitch Drops – you should be able to see those skins among your customization options.

Find the unlock conditions for the Space Marine 2 Twitch Drops below:

  • Porphyr Shield Chainsword: Watch any stream in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 category for one hour between September 4 and 16, 2024.
  • Porphyr Shield Bolt Rifle: Watch any stream in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 category for one hour between September 17 and 30, 2024.
  • Porphyr Shield Powerfist: Watch any Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 stream from this list for one hour between September 4 and 30, 2024.
  • Porphyr Shield Bolt Pistol: Gift at least two subscriptions to any Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 stream between September 4 and 30, 2024.

Check out our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 review for more information on the game.

Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz

