Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – How to get Twitch Drops
Owlcat Games is celebrating the release of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Void Shadows with a special online event – a competition of endurance, willpower, and tactical skill. From now until November 4, 2024, Owlcat is challenging streamers on Twitch to start a campaign with the game’s newest mode, Grim Darkness, and on Daring difficulty.
Death is almost certain and save games are very much limited with this constellation, which should make for a nail biting challenge.
The streamer beating the game first – or getting the furthest, if no one manages a clear – will be the winner of the competition and be rewarded with a special prize. To spice things up further for viewers, Owlcat has announced the first ever Twitch Drops program for Rogue Trader, enabling players to grab three exclusive items by following the competition.
Learn how to get Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Twitch Drops below.
Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader – All Twitch Drops
Three exclusive items are available during this campaign and Owlcat has made it convenient for users to get all of them by bundling the trio into a single package – the Grim Dark Drop.
It contains the following items:
- Mindtwitch Grenades
- Valiant Commissar’s Skull
- Zero-Sum Lens
Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader – How to get Twitch Drops
Twitch Drops for Rogue Trader will only be available on PC, so you will need a version of the title for this platform as well as a Twitch account. Both of those things are true for you? Then follow the instructions below:
- Enter Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader on PC and find the chest with a monitor in the Lord Captain’s Quarters on your Voidship. Interact with it and follow the instructions you receive on the website you’ll be redirected to – this will allow you to link your game with your Twitch account.
- Watch any Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader stream on Twitch that has Twitch Drops enabled for one hour – you don’t have to watch the same streamer continuously to get progress towards that goal.
- Once you’ve reached your goal, you can claim the Grim Dark Drop in the “Drops & Rewards” section of your Twitch account.
- After claiming the reward on Twitch, you can find your items in-game inside the same chest you used to link your accounts.
These items will be available for all of your playthroughs once you’ve claimed them, not only in the specific campaign you began the linking process from.