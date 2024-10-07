How to crack the Woodside Apartments safe in the Silent Hill 2 remake
Before you can go to Rosewater Park in Silent Hill 2’s remake, you need to make your way through Woodside Apartments. But before you can escape, you’ll find yourself trapped in a room with a safe, a cryptic clue, and some wall drawings with numbers that are illuminated by torchlight.
Note: We’ve tested this on both normal and hard difficulties. The drawings are in different areas of the room, but the final answer is the same.
The clue says: “Right where the rooftops pierce through the night. Left are homebound footprints with no owner in sight. But has he found home, on, please pray tell. Or a river of memories leading right to his hell.”
This clue tells you the order of the numbers and which way you need to turn the safe dial for each – right, left, right.
Looking around, there’s a drawing of a row of houses marked by 13, a drawing of a house with footprints marked by a 7, and three squiggles symbolizing a river, marked by 11.
So the safe combination is: Right 13, Left 7, Right 11.
Important: This game treats safes as if they’re the real thing, so don’t tap confirm on each number, and be careful not to rotate past each number. Just rotate the dial right to 13, left to 7, then right to 11 and then press confirm. Open up the safe and retrieve the Coin (Man) for the Silent Hill 2 remake coin cabinet puzzle, as well as the key to escape.
