Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners: Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao debut

Check out all characters on the Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves 1.2, the next version of the open-world RPG from Kuro Games, is around the corner and comes with a duo of fresh Resonators that players can add to their growing rosters. Both Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao will be available on the game’s banners with an assortment of less rare characters and alongside their signature weapons. 

Table of Contents

  1. Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners: Phase 1
  2. Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners: Phase 2

However, Kuro Games is also giving out one free copy of Xiangli Yao to all players participating in the By Moon’s Grace event planned for version 1.2, so your currency reserves should hopefully not become too stressed in the upcoming weeks.

Find out everything you need to know about the Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners below.

Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners: Phase 1

In version 1.2, the limited banners will contain the following characters and weapons from August 15 to September 5, 2024:

  • Zhezhi (Glacio, Rectifier, 5-Star), Chixia (Fusion, Pistols, 4-Star), Baizhi (Glacio, Rectifier, 4-Star), and Sanhua (Glacio, Sword, 4-Star)
  • Rime-Draped Sprouts (Rectifier, 5-Star), Dauntless Evernight (Broadblade, 4-Star), Jinzhou Keeper (Rectifier, 4-Star), and Hollow Mirage (Gauntlets, 4-Star)

Zhezhi

Wuthering Waves Zhezhi artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Zhezhi. / Kuro Games

Zhezhi is a genius artist as well as menace on the battlefield: She’s capable of quickly blinking around in combat and summoning spirits that execute Coordinated Attacks while she’s off-field, giving her a similar role as Yinlin. If you’re looking for someone to accompany Jinhsi to battle, she’d be a fantastic pick-up.

Chixia

Wuthering Waves Chixia artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Chixia. / Kuro Games

Chixia is a ranged damage dealer mainly useful for free-to-play users in combat – most of the other DPS units easily outclass her. She’s also useful for exploration, though additional copies are unnecessary for her to carry out her duties in this regard.

Baizhi

Wuthering Waves Baizhi artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Baizhi. / Kuro Games

Baizhi is the best healer option after Verina, so she’s still quite a useful character to have and build at this point in the game. If you’re lacking in support power for any of your teams, Baizhi’s versatility is perfect to fill that gap.

Sanhua

Wuthering Waves Sanhua artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Sanhua. / Kuro Games

Sanhua is an excellent Sub DPS for some characters, among them Encore and Rover (Havoc). She can be quite the big get if you’re failing to extract the best possible performance from your Main DPS.

Wuthering Waves 1.2 banners: Phase 2

Phase 2, which runs from September 5 to 26, 2024, provides the following characters and weapons:

  • Xiangli Yao (Electro, Gauntlets, 5-Star), Danjin (Havoc, Sword, 4-Star), Aalto (Aero, Pistols, 4-Star), and Yuanwu (Electro, Gauntlets, 4-Star)
  • Verity’s Handle (Gauntlets, 5-Star), Marcato (Gauntlets, 4-Star), Helios Cleaver (Broadblade, 4-Star), and Novaburst (Pistols, 4-Star)

Xiangli Yao

Wuthering Waves Xiangli Yao artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Xiangli Yao. / Kuro Games

Xiangli Yao is a classic Main DPS who’s all about punching the enemy until they’re knocked out – not much finesse or elegance required. He’s a very straightforward Resonator whose kit mainly revolves around Basic and Heavy Attacks.

Danjin

Wuthering Waves Danjin artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Danjin. / Kuro Games

Danjin has proven herself to be a versatile pick-up and can act as a team’s Main DPS or support fellow Havoc-type Resonators as a Sub DPS – which makes her especially useful in combination with Rover (Havoc).

Aalto

Wuthering Waves Aalto artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Aalto. / Kuro Games

Like most pistol-wielders so far, Aalto is unfortunately not very useful in combat – his main use is to hit ranged targets during exploration to solve puzzles.

Yuanwu

Wuthering Waves Yuanwu artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Yuanwu. / Kuro Games

Yuanwu can be a useful addition to any character synergizing with Coordinated Attacks, but he’s already been usurped by several other Resonators filling a similar niche – and doing it better.

Check all active Wuthering Waves codes to grab some free currency and help with those pulls.

