Wuthering Waves 1.3 livestream: start times and where to watch

Time to find out what the next version brings to the table

Marco Wutz

Wuthering Waves came out earlier this year and is already steering towards update 1.3 – time really flies. After a rough start, the developers at Kuro Games seem to have found their groove and delivered two strong updates in the form of 1.1 and 1.2, so fans are expecting them to get the hat-trick with this upcoming patch.

Table of Contents

  1. Wuthering Waves 1.3 livestream: start times
  2. Wuthering Waves 1.3 livestream: where to watch
  3. Wuthering Waves 1.3 livestream: what to expect

As usual, new characters, stories, and events await players in the next version of the game, but the details are still a secret – at least until Friday, when Kuro Games wants to reveal it all during its 30-minute broadcast.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wuthering Waves 1.3 livestream start times and where to watch the broadcast.

Wuthering Waves 1.3 livestream: start times

The Wuthering Waves reveal livestream is set to take place on September 20, 2024, at 6:30pm PT – check the list below to find out what that means for your time zone:

  • September 20, 2024, 4am PT
  • September 20, 2024, 6am CT
  • September 20, 2024, 7am ET
  • September 20, 2024, 12pm BST
  • September 20, 2024, 1pm CEST
  • September 20, 2024, 4:30pm IST
  • September 20, 2024, 7pm CST
  • September 20, 2024, 8pm KST/JST
  • September 20, 2024, 9pm AEST
  • September 20, 2024, 11pm AEDT

Wuthering Waves 1.3 livestream: where to watch

The Wuthering Waves reveal livestream will be available to watch on the Wuthering Waves Twitch channel as well as the Wuthering Waves YouTube channel. We’ve embedded the YouTube broadcast right here for your convenience:

Wuthering Waves 1.3 livestream: what to expect

Update 1.3 for Wuthering Waves looks to be a big one when it comes to the main story, because the Rover will finally make their way to the Black Shores – a mysterious intelligence agency that supposedly has information on their real identity. A teaser released for the Black Shores certainly suggests that there is a deeper connection.

We do also know that two additional characters will join the fray with this coming update – The Shorekeeper will be a 5-Star character, while Youhu will be a 4-Star character.

Chances are that we may cross paths with Camellya again as well, though she won’t become playable until update 1.4 arrives later this year.

