Wuthering Waves 1.4 banners: Camellya and Lumi debut

Wuthering Waves version 1.4 is going to be the final update for the open-world RPG in 2024, carrying Kuro Games’ title into the upcoming year – and, naturally, it comes with an array of brand-new banners.

Table of Contents

  1. Wuthering Waves 1.4 banners: Phase 1
  2. Wuthering Waves 1.4 banners: Phase 2

Update 1.4 features two additional Resonators in Camellya and Lumi – the one a 5-Star and the other a 4-Star – on top of two rerun banners bringing back one 5-Star character each. Add one weapon banner corresponding to the three 5-Star Resonators, and you get quite the selection of banners to pull from.

Find out everything you need to know about the Wuthering Waves 1.4 banners below.

Wuthering Waves 1.4 banners: Phase 1

In version 1.4, the limited banners will contain the following characters and weapons from November 14 to December 12, 2024:

  • Camellya (5-Star, Havoc, Sword), Danjin (4-Star, Havoc, Sword), Yangyang (4-Star, Aero, Sword), and Aalto (4-Star, Aero, Pistols)
  • Red Spring (5-Star, Sword), Fusion Accretion (4-Star, Rectifier), Commando of Conviction (4-Star, Sword), and Novaburst (4-Star, Pistols)

Camellya

Wuthering Waves Camellya artwork on dark grey background.
Wuthering Waves' Camellya. / Kuro Games

Camellya is a Main DPS that focuses on dealing damage with her Basic Attack and can switch into several different modes during combat, providing her with a new set of skills to use – all of which excel at dealing Havoc DMG.

Danjin

Wuthering Waves Danjin artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Danjin. / Kuro Games

Danjin has proven herself to be a versatile pick-up and can act as a team’s Main DPS or support fellow Havoc-type Resonators as a Sub DPS – which makes her especially useful in combination with Rover (Havoc) and, of course, Camellya.

Yangyang

Wuthering Waves Yangyang artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Yangyang. / Kuro Games

Yangyang is a Support character with some crowd control and buffs at her disposal. She boosts the Energy Regeneration of allies, allowing them to access their Resonance Liberation quickly.

Aalto

Wuthering Waves Aalto artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Aalto. / Kuro Games

Like most pistol-wielders so far, Aalto is unfortunately not very useful in combat – his main use is to hit ranged targets during exploration to solve puzzles.

Wuthering Waves 1.4 banners: Phase 2

Phase 2, which runs from December 12, 2024, to the end of version 1.4 on January 1, 2025, provides the following characters and weapons:

  • Yinlin (5-Star, Electro, Rectifier), Lumi (4-Star, Electro, Broadblade), Baizhi (4-Star, Glacio, Rectifier), and Yuanwu (4-Star, Electro, Gauntlets)
  • Xiangli Yao (5-Star, Electro, Gauntlets), Lumi (4-Star, Electro, Broadblade), Baizhi (4-Star, Glacio, Rectifier), and Yuanwu (4-Star, Electro, Gauntlets)
  • Stringmaster (5-Star, Rectifier), Waning Redshift (4-Star, Broadblade), Jinzhou Keeper (4-Star, Rectifier), and Hollow Mirage (4-Star, Gauntlets)
  • Verity’s Handle (5-Star, Gauntlets), Waning Redshift (4-Star, Broadblade), Jinzhou Keeper (4-Star, Rectifier), and Hollow Mirage (4-Star, Gauntlets)

Yinlin

Wuthering Waves Yinlin artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Yinlin. / Kuro Games

Yinlin is a master of Coordinated Attacks and one of the strongest off-field characters available. She requires very little time on the battlefield, leaving room for the Main DPS and Support. She’s an excellent pick-up if you’re looking for someone to accompany Jinhsi.

Xiangli Yao

Wuthering Waves artwork of Xiangli Yao on dark grey background.
Wuthering Waves' Xiangli Yao. / Kuro Games

Xiangli Yao is a classic Main DPS who’s all about punching the enemy until they’re knocked out – not much finesse or elegance required. He’s a very straightforward Resonator whose kit mainly revolves around Basic and Heavy Attacks.

Lumi

Wuthering Waves Lumi artwork on dark grey background.
Wuthering Waves' Lumi. / Kuro Games

Lumi is another damage dealer focusing on her Basic Attack, though her Outro Skill provides a boost for Resonance Skill DMG, giving her kit a supportive aspect. She’s meant to be a fighter that promotes a switch-heavy style.

Baizhi

Wuthering Waves Baizhi artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Baizhi. / Kuro Games

Baizhi is the best 4-Star option when it comes to healers, so she’s still quite a useful character to have and build at this point in the game – not everyone has access to Verina and Shorekeeper at the same time. If you’re lacking in support power for any of your teams, Baizhi’s versatility is perfect to fill that gap.

Yuanwu

Wuthering Waves Yuanwu artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Yuanwu. / Kuro Games

Yuanwu can be a useful addition to any character synergizing with Coordinated Attacks, but he’s already been usurped by several other Resonators filling a similar niche – and doing it better.

Check all active Wuthering Waves codes to grab some free currency and help with those pulls.

