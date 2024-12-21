Video Games

Wuthering Waves 2.0 banners: Carlotta and Roccia debut

Check out all characters on the Wuthering Waves 2.0 banners

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

Kuro Games is ushering in the next chapter of Wuthering Waves in January 2025 with the launch of version 2.0 on PC, iOS, Android, and PS5.

Table of Contents

  1. Wuthering Waves 2.0 banners: Phase 1
  2. Wuthering Waves 2.0 banners: Phase 2

Update 2.0 comes with substantial additions to the game in the form of a new region, some fresh mechanics and equipment, and characters. The first two newcomers from the Rinascita’s ranks will be Carlotta, the scion of one of the nation’s leading noble houses, and Roccia, a young and talented performer carrying a ghostly companion in a suitcase.

Find the full Wuthering Waves 2.0 banners with all new and returning characters below.

Wuthering Waves 2.0 banners: Phase 1

In version 2.0, the limited banners will contain the following characters from January 2 to 23, 2025:

  • Carlotta (5-Star, Glacio, Pistols), Chixia (4-Star, Fusion, Pistols), Sanhua (4-Star, Glacio, Sword), and Mortefi (4-Star, Fusion, Pistols)
  • Zhezhi (5-Star, Glacio, Rectifier), Chixia (4-Star, Fusion, Pistols), Sanhua (4-Star, Glacio, Sword), and Mortefi (4-Star, Fusion, Pistols)

Carlotta

Wuthering Waves Carlotta artwork on dark grey background.
Wuthering Waves' Carlotta. / Kuro Games

Carlotta is the first limited Pistols-wielder in the game and will be a powerful damage dealer that can act as the centerpiece of a party – she’s all about whirling around her enemies and keeping up a barrage of shots.

Zhezhi

Wuthering Waves Zhezhi splash art.
Wuthering Waves' Zhezhi. / Kuro Games

Zhezhi is a genius artist as well as menace on the battlefield: She’s capable of quickly blinking around in combat and summoning spirits that execute Coordinated Attacks while she’s off-field.

Chixia

Wuthering Waves Chixia artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Chixia. / Kuro Games

Chixia is a ranged damage dealer mainly useful for free-to-play users in combat – most of the other DPS units easily outclass her. She’s also useful for exploration, though additional copies are unnecessary for her to carry out her duties in this regard.

Sanhua

Wuthering Waves Sanhua artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Sanhua. / Kuro Games

Sanhua is an excellent Sub DPS for some characters, among them Encore and Rover (Havoc). She can be quite the big get if you’re failing to extract the best possible performance from your Main DPS.

Mortefi

Wuthering Waves Mortefi artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Mortefi. / Kuro Games

Mortefi is a strong Sub DPS Resonator for any character synergizing with Coordinated Attacks. Although his role has been somewhat usurped since launch, he’s still the most affordable unit fitting that profile.

Wuthering Waves 2.0 banners: Phase 2

Phase 2, which runs from January 23 to February 13, 2025, provides the following characters:

  • Roccia (5-Star, Havoc, Gauntlets), Youhu (4-Star, Glacio, Gauntlets), Danjin (4-Star, Havoc, Sword), and Yuanwu (4-Star, Electro, Gauntlets)
  • Jinhsi (5-Star, Spectro, Broadblade), Youhu (4-Star, Glacio, Gauntlets), Danjin (4-Star, Havoc, Sword), and Yuanwu (4-Star, Electro, Gauntlets)

Roccia

Wuthering Waves Roccia artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Roccia. / Kuro Games

Roccia and her ghostly companion are a strong duo on and off stage – Roccia is a great DPS by her own rights, pulling enemies in and then unleashing a wave of strong punches or one charged up strike. She also contributes Havoc DMG amplification for the next Resonator, giving her some support utility.

Jinhsi

Wuthering Waves Jinhsi artwork on dark background.
Wuthering Waves' Jinshi. / Kuro Games

Jinhsi is a damage dealer with immense combat strength, especially when paired up with allies who can execute Coordinated Attacks from off-field, as this will allow her to use her full toolkit.

Youhu

Wuthering Waves Youhu artwork on dark grey background.
Wuthering Waves' Youhu. / Kuro Games

Youhu is one of those rivals fighting for Mortefi’s position: She comes with Coordinated Attacks and excels at disrupting the enemy, making her a great companion for many Resonators.

Danjin

Wuthering Waves Danjin artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Danjin. / Kuro Games

Danjin has proven herself to be a versatile pick-up and can act as a team’s Main DPS or support fellow Havoc-type Resonators as a Sub DPS – which makes her especially useful in combination with Rover (Havoc) and, of course, Camellya.

Yuanwu

Wuthering Waves Yuanwu artwork.
Wuthering Waves' Yuanwu. / Kuro Games

Yuanwu can be a useful addition to any character synergizing with Coordinated Attacks, but he’s already been usurped by several other Resonators filling a similar niche – and doing it better.

Check all active Wuthering Waves codes to grab some free currency and help with those pulls.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany.

