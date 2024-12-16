Wuthering Waves 2.0 livestream: start times and where to watch

Video Games

Kuro Games is planning a spectacular start to 2025 with the release of Wuthering Waves 2.0 on January 2, but the excitement already begins ahead of the holidays with a special program.

Table of Contents

  1. Wuthering Waves 2.0 livestream: start times
  2. Wuthering Waves 2.0 livestream: where to watch
  3. Wuthering Waves 2.0 livestream: what to expect

The Preview Special Broadcast, as the livestream planned for December 21, 2024, is titled, will provide players with additional details about the upcoming update and the new region it contains – Rinascita. We’ve already seen glimpses of this country and its Resonators, which seem to be heavily influenced by a carnival theme. The livestream’s artwork adds a strong Mediterranean vibe with the architecture it shows.

Find the Wuthering Waves 2.0 livestream start times and learn where to watch the broadcast.

Wuthering Waves 2.0 livestream: start times

The Wuthering Waves 2.0 reveal livestream is set to take place on December 21, 2024, at 7pm (UTC+8) – check the list below to find out what that means for your time zone:

  • December 21, 3am PST
  • December 21, 5am CST (Central)
  • December 21, 6am EST
  • December 21, 11am GMT
  • December 21, 12pm CET
  • December 21, 4:30pm IST
  • December 21, 7pm CST (China)
  • December 21, 8pm KST/JST
  • December 21, 10pm AEDT
  • December 22, 12am NZDT

Wuthering Waves 2.0 livestream: where to watch

The Wuthering Waves reveal livestream will be available to watch on the Wuthering Waves Twitch channel as well as the Wuthering Waves YouTube channel. We’ve embedded the YouTube broadcast right here for your convenience:

Wuthering Waves 2.0 livestream: what to expect

Naturally, we can expect a breakdown of the events leading us to Rinascita and a teaser for what kind of adventure we’re embarking on here. Kuro will also reveal details on the duo of characters on the Wuthering Waves 2.0 banners, Carlotta and Roccia.

Then there’s Rinascita itself – a new region probably comes with heaps of new mechanics and special features that can be explored and the livestream is the perfect opportunity to tease them. Since Wuthering Waves will come to PS5 with the launch of update 2.0, a look at the console version seems probable as well.

Finally, the developers will likely drop a rare Wuthering Waves promo code to give players extra Astrites.

