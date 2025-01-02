Wuthering Waves 2.0: All new Sonata Effects
Update 2.0 for Wuthering Waves introduces the region of Rinascita, which naturally comes with its own fauna of Echoes that can be absorbed into your database and equipped on Resonators to provide them with active abilities and stat boosts. For the first time since the game’s release, developer Kuro Games is not only adding new Echoes, though, but fresh Sonata Effects as well.
Altogether, Rinascita’s newly introduced Echoes can be used to create five Sonata Effects – like the existing ones, these sets provide further stat boosts and passive effects to refine characters and their builds, maximizing their effectiveness on the battlefield.
Find all new Sonata Effects in Wuthering Waves 2.0 below.
Frosty Resolve
- 2 Pieces: +12% Resonance Skill DMG.
- 5 Pieces: +18% Glacio DMG and +18% Resonance Skill DMG after casting Resonance Liberation for 5 seconds (can stack up to two times).
Frosty Resolve maximizes the effectiveness of Main DPS characters dealing Glacio DMG – especially if their main source of damage is their Resonance Skill. It’s essentially a softened version of Zhezhi’s Outro Skill. Naturally, this particular Sonata Effect seems to be tailored for Carlotta, who’s being introduced with WuWa 2.0 as well.
Eternal Radiance
- 2 Pieces: +10% Spectro DMG.
- 5 Pieces: +20% CRIT Rate for 15 seconds after inflicting Spectro Frazzle on enemies, +15% Spectro DMG for 15 seconds after attacking enemies with at least ten stacks of Spectro Frazzle.
Eternal Radiance is pretty straightforward: If your Main DPS deals Spectro DMG and your team is adept at inflicting the Spectro Frazzle status on enemy targets, this set will greatly increase your damage output.
Midnight Veil
- 2 Pieces: +10% Havoc DMG.
- 5 Pieces: +15% Havoc DMG for the active Resonator for 15 seconds when the wearer triggers their Outro Skill and 480% Havoc DMG is dealt to nearby enemies.
Midnight Veil is a powerful Sonata Effect for Sub DPS characters supporting a Havoc Main DPS – if you have Camellya, you’ll want Danjin to equip this. Upcoming Resonator Roccia is another solid choice for this set, as she can fill a similar role.
Empyrean Anthem
- 2 Pieces: +10% Energy Regen.
- 5 Pieces: +80% Coordinated Attack DMG for the wearer, +20% ATK for the active Resonator for 4 seconds after the wearer’s Coordinated Attack lands a critical hit.
Empyrean Anthem is a fun Sonata Effects for players who enjoy the Coordinated Attack style. Any off-field Resonators, such as Yinlin, will be even more effective when they’re equipped with this set. If you want to supercharge your Jinhsi further and further, putting this set on your Sub DPS is the way to go.
Tidebreaking Courage
- 2 Pieces: +10% Energy Regen.
- 5 Pieces: +15% ATK, +30% All Attribute DMG when the wearer surpasses 250% Energy Regen.
Tidebreaking Courage rounds out the new Sonata Effects as a more generalist set to maximize the damage of Resonators who require high Energy Regen. Any characters whose main source of damage are their abilities instead of critical damage from regular hits can benefit from this one – it incentivizes them to get more Energy Regen, which will quickly charge up those abilities, and then reinforces that style by giving an Attribute DMG Bonus regardless of damage type.
For more information on the latest update, check out our Wuthering Waves 2.0 preview.