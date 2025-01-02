Wuthering Waves 2.0: Tips to get started in Rinascita
Rinascita is the Rover’s latest destination in Wuthering Waves and the new region introduced with Update 2.0 comes with a lot of unique flair and fresh challenges. While exploring an area without knowing anything about it does have some charm, having a travel guide handy isn’t a terrible idea to get the most out of the experience.
Table of Contents
Though some things aren’t different in Rinascita than they were in Huanglong, there are some regional peculiarities that you may want to be aware of as you start out on your journey there.
Find our Rinascita starter tips for Wuthering Waves 2.0 below.
Exchange Monnaies at Averardo Bank
Chests found all over Rinascita not only come with the usual contents – Astrites, Shell Credits, low-tier weapons, and so on. In addition, they contain an old currency called Monnaies. Although the country is no longer using Monnaies in daily life, meaning you can’t actually buy anything with these antique coins at regular shops, there is one place that still has use for them.
Averardo Bank, situated in Ragunna, allows you to exchange any Monnaies you obtain for items and resources, giving you an additional source of Astrites and other useful stuff. There are even some exclusive food recipes you can get through this process, so it’s definitely worth checking by the bank counter from time to time and trade in the Monnaies you picked up.
Progress at the Pioneer Association
Kuro Games has reworked how regional exploration progress works. Instead of gaining progress by digging up treasure and so on before checking in at the Pioneer Association for more goodies, you’ll now find a whole book of specific mini-quests associated with exploration. Some of these can be completed in seconds by simply observing the scenery.
Keep an eye out for these small “Adventures” as you journey through Rinascita and you’ll be able to obtain the region’s Stamps, allowing you to advance your progress and earn those rewards.
Obtain Melodies
As you venture around Rinascita, you’ll notice that some areas feature purple spirits floating on certain routes, leaving musical notes in their path. You can actually attack these spirits to stop them and obtain pieces of the Wuthering Waves soundtrack.
You can check in with several Melody Echoes all over Rinascita to see your collection and listen to the soundtrack.
Deliver Sonance Caskets to the Garden of the Lost
Just like Huanglong, Rinascita features Sonance Caskets you can collect – it’s even easier to get them than usual, since they now count as grappling points. However, you won’t find anyone who’ll take those antiques off your hands in Ragunna, the region’s metropolis.
To exchange Sonance Caskets for rewards in Rinascita, you’ll need to find a location called the Garden of the Lost. At this location, you’ll find a performing troupe of Echoes that will gladly take the Caskets and provide you with compensation for your efforts.
Rosemary’s Apothecary
Ragunna features another similarity to Jinzhou – it has an apothecary. This one is operated by a woman named Rosemary and just like her counterpart in Jinzhou, the business lady stocked up on some materials you may find useful.
Specifically, Rosemary has reserves of new Resonator ascension materials required to level up characters from Rinascita. Sword Acorus (used for Carlotta), Firecracker Jewelweed (used for Roccia), and Golden Fleece (not used for anyone in 2.0) can be purchased in limited quantities here. This is especially useful for anyone who pulled Carlotta right after the update launched and hasn’t reached the locations where Sword Acorus grows just yet.
For more information on the latest update, check out our Wuthering Waves 2.0 preview.