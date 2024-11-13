Wuthering Waves: Camellya build and materials guide
Prove that you have an eye for talent with the best Wuthering Waves Camellya build and live without sparing a thought to past or future. This 5-Star Havoc Resonator wields a sword in battle and specializes in dealing substantial amounts of damage as a team’s Main DPS.
Table of Contents
Camellya’s Basic Attack can be turned into a continuous barrage of strikes by holding the Basic Attack button following on its third move or a Heavy Attack.
Her Resonance Skill deals Havoc DMG counting as Basic Attack DMG and allows Camellya to enter Blossom Mode, suspending her on vines and making her unable to move. Blossom Mode provides her with a different set of moves from Basic Attack to Resonance Skill. All of them deal Havoc DMG and are available as long as Camellya remains suspended on the vines, which she can do until she runs out of Stamina.
Camellya’s Resonance Liberation is very simple, as it deals Havoc DMG and does nothing else.
Camellya gains 100 Crimson Pistils whenever she’s swapped onto the field and can also gain 100 Crimson Pistils by fully recovering her Concerto Energy and casting Ephemeral from her Forte Circuit. Crimson Pistils are consumed by all the attacks made during Blossom Mode to enhance their Energy Regeneration. Every ten Pistils consumed in this way directly recover Concerto Energy and create a Crimson Bud, of which Camellya can have up to ten.
Upon casting Ephemeral, Camellya enters Budding Mode, which increases the damage for her Basic Attacks and Skills, and consumes all of her Crimson Buds – each stack consumed this way provides yet another damage boost. Budding Mode ends when all Crimson Pistils have been consumed. All of her passives as well as her Intro and Outro Skills focus on damage.
Pulling duplicates of Camellya and filling her Resonance Chain provides further power boosts. Level 1 adds a CRIT DMG boost to her Intro Skill and makes her immune to interruptions while casting Ephemeral. Level 2 increases Ephemeral’s damage multiplier. Level 3 bolsters her Resonance Liberation and provides an ATK buff to Budding Mode. Level 4 provides a teamwide Basic Attack DMG buff to her Intro Skill. Level 5 boosts the damage dealt by her Intro and Outro Skills. Finally, Level 6 further increases Budding Mode’s power and unlocks a new Resonance Skill for it.
Best Camellya weapons – Wuthering Waves
Camellya wants as much ATK and Basic Attack DMG as possible to increase the amount of hurt she can dish out – in addition to CRIT DMG and CRIT Rate, of course. Her signature sword, Red Spring, provides both CRIT Rate and ATK. On top of that, the wielder gains a Basic Attack DMG multiplier after hitting a target with Basic Attack DMG – this effect can stack up to three times. Consuming Concerto Energy bolsters the wielder’s Basic Attack DMG on top of that.
Best Camellya weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Red Spring (5-Star)
- Emerald of Genesis (5-Star)
- Blazing Brilliance (5-Star)
- Somnoire Anchor (4-Star)
- Lumingloss (4-Star)
- Lunar Cutter (4-Star)
- Endless Collapse (4-Star)
- Commando of Conviction (4-Star)
Best Camellya Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Sun-sinking Eclipse is the optimal Sonata Effect for Camellya, increasing Havoc DMG across the board – especially when using Basic Attacks. The Dreamless makes for a fantastic Main Echo for her, generating Resonance Energy and dealing a lot of damage.
Between her abilities and the Dreamless, Camellya should have no problems with her Energy Regeneration, which means that you can focus all of your attention on getting offensive stats.
Best Camellya Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Sun-sinking Eclipse (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Dreamless
Best Echoes main stats for Camellya in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate
- 3 Cost: Havoc DMG
- 3 Cost: Havoc DMG
- 1 Cost: ATK %
- 1 Cost: ATK %
Best Echoes sub stats for Camellya in Wuthering Waves:
- CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK %, Basic Attack DMG, ATK
Best Camellya teams – Wuthering Waves
Camellya is a classic Main DPS – she’ll want to be on the field a lot and receive as many buffs as she can to enhance her offensive output.
- Camellya (Main DPS), Danjin (Sub DPS), Shorekeeper (Support)
Danjin is an excellent choice as a Sub DPS for Camellya, providing a hefty Havoc DMG bonus via her Outro Skill. Shorekeeper contributes healing, valuable interruption protection, and a general damage bonus to the equation. Furthermore, her Resonance Liberation synergizes well with Camellya, who remains stationary during her Resonance Skill.
Naturally, Verina or Baizhi are perfectly capable of filling the role of healer as well.
Camellya ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Camellya has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x4
- MF Whisperin Core x12
- HF Whisperin Core x12
- FF Whisperin Core x4
- Topological Confinement x46
- Nova x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Whisperin Cores drop from many of the Tacet Discords roaming the map. Topological Confinement comes from defeating Fallacy of No Return, which you need as your Main Echo anyways. Nova is a local specialty only available at the Black Shores. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Camellya up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x25
- MF Whisperin Core x28
- HF Whisperin Core x40
- FF Whisperin Core x57
- Inert Metallic Drip x25
- Reactive Metallic Drip x28
- Polarized Metallic Drip x55
- Heterized Metallic Drip x67
- Dreamless Feather x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Metallic Drip can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Flaming Remnants, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Dreamless Feathers are dropped by the Dreamless in the Norfall Barrens.