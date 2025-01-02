Wuthering Waves: Carlotta build and materials guide
Execute all enemies of the Montellis with the best Wuthering Waves Carlotta build and do whatever it takes to protect the family. This 5-Star Resonator wielding pistols that deal Glacio DMG is a spectacular damage dealer against single targets and groups of enemies alike. Her kit has lots of little pieces and seems kind of overwhelming at first, but at the end of the day it’s all about obtaining two kinds of resources and then consuming them to boost her firepower.
Table of Contents
The first resource is Moldable Crystal, which is gained by activating her Resonance Skill, Art of Violence. It deals Glacio DMG and immobilizes enemies for a short time. Having thus amassed Moldable Crystals, you can either consume them by using your now Enhanced Basic Attack or activate your Resonance Skill again to consume all Moldable Crystals at once and deal tons of Glacio DMG. Either way, consuming Moldable Crystals fills up your Forte Gauge with Substance. Aside from the Skill, Moldable Crystals can be obtained with Carlotta’s Basic Attack combo, Heavy Attack, Intro Skill, and successful Dodges.
Substance is Carlotta’s second vital resource. When she has the maximum of 120 Substance, Carlotta enters the Final Blow state, increasing her Resonance Liberation DMG. In addition, her Enhanced Heavy Attack will be unlocked. Activating it deals lots of Glacio DMG and shortens the cooldown of her Resonance Skill in exchange for consuming all Substance. Alternatively Carlotta can activate a different Enhanced Heavy Attack at set intervals, which deals increased damage.
Her Resonance Liberation, Era of New Wave, deals Glacio DMG in an area, which is considered Resonance Skill DMG, and inflicts Deconstruction on targets, enabling attacks to bypass parts of their DEF for some time. The move also activates Twilight Tango, allowing Carlotta to attack with Death Knell and generate Mega Vector with each shot. Once Carlotta has amassed four Meta Vectors, she can use Fatal Finale, another powerful area-of-effect attack. All of these attacks also count as Resonance Skill DMG. Both her Intro and Outro Skill deal Glacio DMG to enemies.
Carlotta’s Inherent Skills allow additional attacks to inflict Deconstruction and make her immune to damage and interruptions while performing Mid-air Attacks.
Collecting duplicates of Carlotta to fill out her Resonance Chain further bolsters her power. Level 1 boosts the CRIT Rate of attacks against targets suffering from Deconstruction and enables the second instance of her Skill to restore Substance. Level 2 increases the damage of Fatal Finale. Level 3 bolsters the damage of her Outro Skill as well as both Resonance Skill instances. Level 4 grants all Resonators on the team a bonus to Resonance Skill DMG after Carlotta uses any Heavy Attack. Level 5 buffs the damage of the Enhanced Heavy Attack she can use periodically. Finally, Level 6 increases the damage of Death Knell and allows it to immobilize targets.
Best Carlotta weapons – Wuthering Waves
Carlotta’s signature weapon, The Last Dance, contributes substantial damage to her kit. It buffs CRIT DMG and ATK, increasing Resonance Skill DMG for a short time whenever the wearer is using their Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation – and as we’ve learned above, Resonance Skill DMG is what she wants most.
Best Carlotta weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- The Last Dance (5-Star)
- Undying Flame (4-Star)
- Thunderbolt (4-Star)
- Romance in Farewell (4-Star)
- Guardian Pistols (3-Star)
Best Carlotta Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Carlotta’s ideal Sonata Effect is Frosty Resolve, which provides boosts to both Glacio DMG and Resonance Skill DMG – it is very much tailored to her particular requirements. Sentry Construct is a great Main Echo for her, providing additional buffs to Glacio DMG and Resonance Skill DMG. The Echo itself deals solid Glacio DMG and can be enhanced by casting Resonance Liberation, resetting its cooldown and allowing it to freeze enemies.
In terms of stats, you’ll want to focus on the usual suspects for Main DPS Resonators: Further CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG as well as ATK will help maximize the damage output. Fill out open slots with Resonance Skill DMG and Energy Regeneration.
Best Carlotta Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Frosty Resolve (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Sentry Construct
Best Echoes main stats for Carlotta in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
- 3 Cost: Glacio DMG %
- 3 Cost: Glacio DMG %
- 1 Cost: ATK %
- 1 Cost: ATK %
Best Echoes sub stats for Carlotta in Wuthering Waves:
- CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, Resonance Skill DMG, Energy Regeneration
Best Carlotta teams – Wuthering Waves
Carlotta is a monstrous DPS that likes to be on the field for a long time, so adding some Support characters with smaller field time requirements is a good idea.
- Carlotta (Main DPS), Zhezhi (Sub DPS), Shorekeeper (Support)
Zhezhi is an excellent Sub DPS to accompany Carlotta. She can execute Coordinated Attacks while being off-field and – crucially – her Outro Skill amplifies the Glacio DMG and Resonance Skill DMG of the incoming Resonator, giving Carlotta a substantial boost. She even helps with Energy Regeneration. Shorekeeper is the optimal choice as the party’s healer due to her Outro Skill and Resonance Liberation, which both help Carlotta deal more damage and generate her important resources at a faster rate (thanks to the Outro Skill’s auto-dodge). Verina is, of course, a strong alternative to amplify Carlotta’s damage.
For the budget-version of this team you could look towards Lumi as a Sub DPS, as she brings solid damage amplification through her Outro Skill, and Baizhi as healer. Mortefi is another Sub DPS option with his Heavy Attack DMG boost and Coordinated Attacks.
Carlotta ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Carlotta has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Polygon Core x4
- MF Polygon Core x12
- HF Polygon Core x12
- FF Polygon Core x4
- Platinum Core x46
- Sword Acorus x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Polygon Cores drop from Clamorlings and Tranquilites found in the wilderness of Rinascita. Platinum Cores can only be obtained from challenging the Sentry Construct, the guardian of Averardo Vault. Sword Acorus is a regional plant growing in the same region – the Sword Acorus locations guide will show you the way. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Grounds in Jinzhou and Rinascita.
In addition to leveling Carlotta up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Polygon Core x25
- MF Polygon Core x28
- HF Polygon Core x40
- FF Polygon Core x57
- Impure Phlogiston x25
- Extracted Phlogiston x28
- Refined Phlogiston x55
- Flawless Phlogiston x67
- Netherworld’s Stare x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Impure Phlogiston and its upgraded forms can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Marigold Woods, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Netherworld’s Stare is dropped by Hecate, the boss you can unlock by playing through Rinascita’s main quest.