Wuthering Waves Firecracker Jewelweed locations: Where to find the material
Rinascita, the fresh region added to Wuthering Waves by Update 2.0, comes with all new plants, animals, and environments. Brushes heavy with olives line the roads, for example, enhancing the Mediterranean feeling of the island. But it’s not just ingredients for cooking and crafting that are new – Rinascita’s Resonators require ascension materials that can only be found here to reach their maximum level.
Like the regional specialties found around Jinzhou, the ascension materials of Rinascita can be harvested only from certain areas in the region, so you’ll need to reach those locations and start farming. Rinascita’s second Resonator, Roccia, needs a flower called Firecracker Jewelweed to ascend.
Find all Firecracker Jewelweed locations in Wuthering Waves below.
Wuthering Waves Firecracker Jewelweed locations
Firecracker Jewelweed grows in a region called Nimbus Sanctum – consisting of wetlands that are beset by a dense and permanent fog, this area is not easy to navigate. However, you’ll want to hang around here when working on building Roccia anyways, as she also requires the drops from the area’s boss, Lorelei, to ascend.
Lorelei dwells in the Atrium of Reflections inside Nimbus Sanctum and you’ll want to make your way Northwest of this area to find Firecracker Jewelweed. The plant grows in a region between the Atrium of Reflections and Mistveil Bay to the West.
Rinascita’s local specialties are a bit more limited than those on the continent, so plan for a little more time before you can maximize the region’s Resonators.
To complement your supplies of Firecracker Jewelweed, make sure to pay a visit to Rosemary’s Apothecary in Ragunna, as she sells limited quantities of the resource to her customers. With a second supply route secured, you’ll quickly be able to gather the necessary amount of items to speed up your character progression.