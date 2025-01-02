Wuthering Waves: If on a Rainy Night a Family code – password for the lights
One of the new missions available in Wuthering Waves 2.0 is “If on a Rainy Night a Family” – the Companion Quest for Carlotta. It continues the main story’s theme of intrigue between the family members of the Montellis as well as members of the Order, making some neat connections with the main quest. So if you’re wondering who the traitor on the highest level of the Montellis is, then playing this mission will give you an answer.
Naturally, you’ll also learn a lot more about Carlotta – and help her advance her status inside the family.
After investigating a certain occurrence together with Rover, Carlotta is lured into a trap. Like in a fairy tale, she’s pulled into a mirror and is confronted by scenes of her past, conjured by parts of her own consciousness that wish things to be different. In order to escape this mirror world and get back to reality, Carlotta needs to advance through several flashbacks.
In the first of these, she needs to manipulate the lights in the Montelli’s grand hall to recreate the scene from her past – but for that, Carlotta needs a password.
That code for the lights consists of the number of decorative trees in the hall (6), the number of chandeliers (2), and the birthday of some family member (August 9), giving you the password: 6289.
While you can get all the numbers by observing the great hall, you could also skip that process and enter the code directly, if you’re in a hurry.
“If on a Rainy Night a Family” is one of the best Companion Quests in Wuthering Waves so far, neatly tying up a loose end from the main story, giving context for Carlotta’s combat animations (you’ll enjoy her Resonance Liberation even more after playing it), and providing some actual background and character development for her. Unlike in similar missions for Shorekeeper and Camellya, Rover is not the central character everything revolves around, reducing the agency and individuality of the actual main subject.