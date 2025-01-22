Wuthering Waves: Roccia build and materials guide
Step onto the stage and deliver the performance of a lifetime with the best Wuthering Waves Roccia build. This 5-Star Havoc Resonator is a potent Sub DPS with the ability to amplify the damage dealt by characters of the same type.
Table of Contents
Roccia has the ability to charge up her Heavy Attack, dealing additional damage and generating Imagination – a resource also gained by Basic Attacks, her Intro Skill, and her Resonance Skill. When Roccia has at least 100 Imagination, using her Heavy Attack sends her into the Beyond Imagination state.
In this state, Roccia has access to a different Basic Attack, which causes her to jump up and down up to three times, each time dealing Havoc DMG counting as Heavy Attack DMG as she impacts the ground.
Her Resonance Skill has a crowd control function, pulling in nearby enemies, dealing Havoc DMG, and allowing Roccia to enter Beyond Imagination. This move is perfect for setting up a combo of hits with the Heavy Attack and enhanced Basic Attack.
Roccia’s Resonance Liberation deals Havoc DMG counting as Heavy Attack DMG to the enemy, temporarily increasing the ATK of all Resonators on the team based on the amount of Roccia’s CRIT Rate above 50%.
Her Outro Skill amplifies the Havoc DMG and Basic Attack DMG of the incoming Resonator. She also replaces the Utility of the next Resonator with a Super Attractive Magic Box, which upon use pulls in nearby targets and deals Havoc DMG to them.
Pulling duplicates to fill out Roccia’s Resonance Chain provides further power-ups. At Level 1, her Resonance Skill restores additional Imagination and Concerto Energy, also making Roccia immune to interruptions during her enhanced Basic Attack. Level 2 provides a Havoc DMG buff to the entire team after Roccia uses her enhanced Basic Attack. Level 3 adds a CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG boost to her Intro Skill. Level 4 allows her Skill to provide a damage bonus for her enhanced Basic Attack, while Level 5 bolsters her Resonance Liberation and Heavy Attack DMG. Level 6 grants several bonuses after casting Resonance Liberation, buffing her enhanced Basic Attack.
Best Roccia weapons – Wuthering Waves
Roccia’s signature weapon, Tragicomedy, provides additional ATK and CRIT Rate to her. This not only helps her own damage output, but strengthens her role as a Sub DPS, since all CRIT Rate above 50% feeds into the ATK buff she contributes to the team. In addition, this weapon increases the wielder’s Heavy Attack DMG whenever Basic Attack or Intro Skill are used.
Best Roccia weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Tragicomedy (5-Star)
- Verity’s Handle (5-Star)
- Stonard (4-Star)
- Abyss Surges (5-Star)
- Celestial Spiral (4-Star)
Best Roccia Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Roccia’s best Sonata Effect is Midnight Veil, as it provides her with additional personal damage as well as fulfilling a support function when she’s teamed up with another Havoc Resonator. The Nightmare Impermanence Heron is the optimal choice as her Main Echo. It deals Havoc DMG and comes with buffs to both Havoc DMG and Heavy Attack DMG, maximizing Roccia’s DPS.
Best Roccia Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Midnight Veil (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Nightmare Impermanence Heron
Best Echoes main stats for Roccia in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: CRIT Rate
- 3 Cost: Havoc DMG %
- 3 Cost: Havoc DMG %
- 1 Cost: ATK %
- 1 Cost: ATK %
Best Echoes sub stats for Roccia in Wuthering Waves:
- CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK %, Energy Regeneration, Heavy Attack DMG
Best Roccia teams – Wuthering Waves
Roccia is an excellent addition to some of the strongest and most accessible damage dealers in the game, essentially being a premium version of Danjin.
- Camellya (Main DPS), Roccia (Sub DPS), Shorekeeper (Support)
Camellya is this team’s primary source of damage, benefiting massively from Roccia’s Outro Skill as well as the stat boost provided by her Resonance Liberation. Shorekeeper contributes healing, interruption protection, and yet another damage bonus to the composition, making it a powerhouse in anyone’s hands.
Verina and Baizhi are both viable alternatives for the Support slot, while the same team can be used with Rover (Havoc) as Main DPS.
Roccia ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Roccia has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Tidal Residuum x4
- MF Tidal Residuum x12
- HF Tidal Residuum x12
- FF Tidal Residuum x4
- Cleansing Conch x46
- Firecracker Jewelweed x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Tidal Residuum drops from Tacet Discords found in the wilderness of Rinascita. Cleansing Conches can only be obtained from challenging Lorelei, the Queen of the Night, at the Atrium of Reflections. Firecracker Jewelweed is a regional plant growing in the same region – the Firecracker Jewelweed locations guide will show you the way. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Grounds in Jinzhou and Rinascita.
In addition to leveling Roccia up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Tidal Residuum x25
- MF Tidal Residuum x28
- HF Tidal Residuum x40
- FF Tidal Residuum x57
- Cadence Seed x25
- Cadence Bud x28
- Cadence Leaf x55
- Cadence Blossom x67
- Netherworld’s Stare x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Impure Phlogiston and its upgraded forms can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Abyss of Sacrifice, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Netherworld’s Stare is dropped by Hecate in Rinascita.