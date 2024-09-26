Wuthering Waves: Shorekeeper build and materials guide
Drown your enemies in the sea of butterflies with the best Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper build and keep your party members in the fight, even if you need to sacrifice your own life for them. Shorekeeper is a 5-Star Resonator dealing Spectro DMG and filling a support role – in effect, she’ll be able to relieve Verina of her solo-carrying duties in this regard.
Scorekeeper’s Basic Attacks create Collapsed Cores, which in turn transform into Flare Star Butterflies. These will attack nearby enemies, dealing Spectro DMG. Completing her Basic Attack combo also grants Empirical Data.
Her Heavy Attack allows her to enter her Unbound Form, becoming a butterfly herself. In this form, she collects nearby plants automatically while moving and continuously consumes her Stamina. Shorekeeper also consistently generates Deductive Data in this state. Depleting all Stamina or taking any other action will end Unbound Form, dealing Spectro DMG in the area. Deductive Data gathered will be transformed into Empirical Data and generate Collapsed Cores.
When Shorekeeper has five Empirical Data, casting Heavy Attack pulls in nearby enemies and deals Spectro DMG to them.
Her Resonance Skill restores HP for all party members and summons Dim Star Butterflies. Like Flare Star Butterflies, they track enemies and deal Spectro DMG. Shorekeeper can directly move further into her Basic Attack chain after using her Resonance Skill, helping you generate valuable Empirical Data.
Shorekeeper’s Resonance Liberation creates an Outer Stellarrealm, which heals allies. When an ally uses an Intro Skill inside the realm, it evolves into the Inner Stellarrealm, providing allies with additional CRIT Rate based on Shorekeeper’s Energy Regen. When an ally uses an Intro Skill inside this realm, it further evolves into the Supernal Stellarrealm, which buffs everyone’s CRIT DMG based on Shorekeeper’s Energy Regen. Supernal Stellarrealm also changes her own Intro Skill, which usually restores HP to allies and summons Dim Star Butterflies, to one ending the Stellarrealm, healing allies, and dealing lots of Spectro DMG directly.
Her passives increase her Energy Regen during Stellarrealm and allow her to sacrifice half of her own HP to keep an ally that received a fatal blow from going down.
Finally, her Outro Skill summons one of each butterfly type and allows the active character to recover from being hit more quickly, turning the interruption into a successful dodge. The skill also amplifies the team’s general damage.
Completing Shorekeeper’s Resonance Chain by getting additional copies of her further bolsters her capabilities. Level 1 increases the range and duration of her Stellarrealms as well as making it so that her Intro Skill no longer ends its effects. Level 2 adds an ATK buff to Stellarrealms. At Level 3, her Resonance Liberation restores Concerto Energy to herself. Level 4 adds a Healing Bonus to her Resonance Skill. Level 5 extends the range of her attacks’ pulling effects. Level 6 bolsters the damage of her enhanced Intro Skill.
Best Shorekeeper weapons – Wuthering Waves
Shorekeeper’s signature rectifier, Stellar Symphony, is usually her best weapon option. It offers crucial Energy Regen and additional HP, restoring Concerto Energy after the wearer casts their Resonance Liberation. It also provides an ATK buff to allies when they are getting healed by a Resonance Skill.
Fortunately, several other rectifiers offer Energy Regen as a main stat as well, so there is a pool of solid options at your disposal.
Best Shorekeeper weapons in Wuthering Waves:
- Stellar Symphony (5-Star)
- Variation (4-Star)
- Cosmic Ripples (5-Star)
- Rectifier#25 (4-Star)
- Rectifier of Voyager (3-Star)
- Comet Flare (4-Star)
Best Shorekeeper Echoes – Wuthering Waves
Befitting her role as a healer and support, Shorekeeper’s best Sonata Effect is Rejuvenating Glow – it provides more healing and buffs the Attack of all allies after one has been healed. The Fallacy of No Return is a potent Main Echo for her, dealing Spectro DMG based on Maximum HP and – most importantly – providing Energy Regen to the wielder as well as ATK to all allies.
Again, Energy Regen is the top priority for Shorekeeper’s stats. Aside from that, Healing Bonus is nice to maximize her effectiveness in keeping the team alive, while more HP buffs her Echo.
Best Shorekeeper Echoes in Wuthering Waves:
- Sonata Effect: Rejuvenating Glow (5-Set)
- Main Echo: Fallacy of No Return
Best Echoes main stats for Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves:
- 4 Cost: Healing Bonus
- 3 Cost: Energy Regen
- 3 Cost: Energy Regen
- 1 Cost: HP %
- 1 Cost: HP %
Best Echoes sub stats for Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves:
- Energy Regen, HP %, HP, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
Best Shorekeeper teams – Wuthering Waves
Similar to Verina, Shorekeeper is a powerful addition to pretty much any team in the game – she provides universally strong benefits like healing, damage amplification, and critical hit buffs.
- Xiangli Yao (Main DPS), Jianxin (Sub DPS), Shorekeeper (Support)
This is a pretty straightforward composition that revolves around buffing Xiangli Yao’s damage as much as possible. What makes Shorekeeper so great in this team is that her crowd control can supplement Jianxin’s crowd control, which means you can group up enemies more consistently, thus maximizing Xiangli Yao’s DPS.
Shorekeeper and Verina are on pretty equal terms when it comes to their effectiveness. Verina is probably a little better when it comes to supporting teams that require Coordinated Attacks, while Shorekeeper has the more potent line-up of general buffs. As mentioned above, pretty much any team in the game would be happy to have her.
Shorekeeper ascension materials – Wuthering Waves
Once Shorekeeper has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x4
- MF Whisperin Core x12
- HF Whisperin Core x12
- FF Whisperin Core x4
- Topological Confinement x46
- Nova x60
- Shell Credits x170,000
Whisperin Cores drop from many of the Tacet Discords roaming the map. Topological Confinement comes from defeating Fallacy of No Return, which you need as your Main Echo anyways. Nova is a local specialty only available at the Black Shores. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.
In addition to leveling Shorekeeper up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:
- LF Whisperin Core x25
- MF Whisperin Core x28
- HF Whisperin Core x40
- FF Whisperin Core x57
- Lento Helix x25
- Adagio Helix x28
- Andante Helix x55
- Presto Helix x67
- Sentinel’s Dagger x26
- Shell Credits x20,300,000
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Helixes can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Misty Forest, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Sentinel’s Daggers are dropped by Jué on Mt. Firmament.