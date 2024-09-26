Video Games

Wuthering Waves: Shorekeeper build and materials guide

Find the best weapons and Echoes for Shorekeeper in WuWa

Marco Wutz

Kuro Games

Drown your enemies in the sea of butterflies with the best Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper build and keep your party members in the fight, even if you need to sacrifice your own life for them. Shorekeeper is a 5-Star Resonator dealing Spectro DMG and filling a support role – in effect, she’ll be able to relieve Verina of her solo-carrying duties in this regard.

Table of Contents

  1. Best Shorekeeper weapons – Wuthering Waves
  2. Best Shorekeeper Echoes – Wuthering Waves
  3. Best Shorekeeper teams – Wuthering Waves
  4. Shorekeeper ascension materials – Wuthering Waves

Scorekeeper’s Basic Attacks create Collapsed Cores, which in turn transform into Flare Star Butterflies. These will attack nearby enemies, dealing Spectro DMG. Completing her Basic Attack combo also grants Empirical Data.

Her Heavy Attack allows her to enter her Unbound Form, becoming a butterfly herself. In this form, she collects nearby plants automatically while moving and continuously consumes her Stamina. Shorekeeper also consistently generates Deductive Data in this state. Depleting all Stamina or taking any other action will end Unbound Form, dealing Spectro DMG in the area. Deductive Data gathered will be transformed into Empirical Data and generate Collapsed Cores.

When Shorekeeper has five Empirical Data, casting Heavy Attack pulls in nearby enemies and deals Spectro DMG to them.

Wuthering Waves screenshot of Shorekeeper holding a butterfly.
Shorekeeper summons butterflies to battle and can even turn into one. / Kuro Games

Her Resonance Skill restores HP for all party members and summons Dim Star Butterflies. Like Flare Star Butterflies, they track enemies and deal Spectro DMG. Shorekeeper can directly move further into her Basic Attack chain after using her Resonance Skill, helping you generate valuable Empirical Data.

Shorekeeper’s Resonance Liberation creates an Outer Stellarrealm, which heals allies. When an ally uses an Intro Skill inside the realm, it evolves into the Inner Stellarrealm, providing allies with additional CRIT Rate based on Shorekeeper’s Energy Regen. When an ally uses an Intro Skill inside this realm, it further evolves into the Supernal Stellarrealm, which buffs everyone’s CRIT DMG based on Shorekeeper’s Energy Regen. Supernal Stellarrealm also changes her own Intro Skill, which usually restores HP to allies and summons Dim Star Butterflies, to one ending the Stellarrealm, healing allies, and dealing lots of Spectro DMG directly.

Her passives increase her Energy Regen during Stellarrealm and allow her to sacrifice half of her own HP to keep an ally that received a fatal blow from going down.

Finally, her Outro Skill summons one of each butterfly type and allows the active character to recover from being hit more quickly, turning the interruption into a successful dodge. The skill also amplifies the team’s general damage.

Completing Shorekeeper’s Resonance Chain by getting additional copies of her further bolsters her capabilities. Level 1 increases the range and duration of her Stellarrealms as well as making it so that her Intro Skill no longer ends its effects. Level 2 adds an ATK buff to Stellarrealms. At Level 3, her Resonance Liberation restores Concerto Energy to herself. Level 4 adds a Healing Bonus to her Resonance Skill. Level 5 extends the range of her attacks’ pulling effects. Level 6 bolsters the damage of her enhanced Intro Skill.

Best Shorekeeper weapons – Wuthering Waves

Shorekeeper’s signature rectifier, Stellar Symphony, is usually her best weapon option. It offers crucial Energy Regen and additional HP, restoring Concerto Energy after the wearer casts their Resonance Liberation. It also provides an ATK buff to allies when they are getting healed by a Resonance Skill.

Fortunately, several other rectifiers offer Energy Regen as a main stat as well, so there is a pool of solid options at your disposal.

Best Shorekeeper weapons in Wuthering Waves:

  • Stellar Symphony (5-Star)
  • Variation (4-Star)
  • Cosmic Ripples (5-Star)
  • Rectifier#25 (4-Star)
  • Rectifier of Voyager (3-Star)
  • Comet Flare (4-Star)
Wuthering Waves screenshot of Shorekeeper with Rover in the background.
Rover and Shorekeeper are somehow connected through their backstories. / Kuro Games

Best Shorekeeper Echoes – Wuthering Waves

Befitting her role as a healer and support, Shorekeeper’s best Sonata Effect is Rejuvenating Glow – it provides more healing and buffs the Attack of all allies after one has been healed. The Fallacy of No Return is a potent Main Echo for her, dealing Spectro DMG based on Maximum HP and – most importantly – providing Energy Regen to the wielder as well as ATK to all allies.

Again, Energy Regen is the top priority for Shorekeeper’s stats. Aside from that, Healing Bonus is nice to maximize her effectiveness in keeping the team alive, while more HP buffs her Echo.

Best Shorekeeper Echoes in Wuthering Waves:

  • Sonata Effect: Rejuvenating Glow (5-Set)
  • Main Echo: Fallacy of No Return

Best Echoes main stats for Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves:

  • 4 Cost: Healing Bonus
  • 3 Cost: Energy Regen
  • 3 Cost: Energy Regen
  • 1 Cost: HP %
  • 1 Cost: HP %

Best Echoes sub stats for Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves:

  • Energy Regen, HP %, HP, CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
Wuthering Waves screenshot of Shorekeeper in the dark.
Shorekeeper prefers a support-focused build. / Kuro Games

Best Shorekeeper teams – Wuthering Waves

Similar to Verina, Shorekeeper is a powerful addition to pretty much any team in the game – she provides universally strong benefits like healing, damage amplification, and critical hit buffs.

  • Xiangli Yao (Main DPS), Jianxin (Sub DPS), Shorekeeper (Support)

This is a pretty straightforward composition that revolves around buffing Xiangli Yao’s damage as much as possible. What makes Shorekeeper so great in this team is that her crowd control can supplement Jianxin’s crowd control, which means you can group up enemies more consistently, thus maximizing Xiangli Yao’s DPS.

Shorekeeper and Verina are on pretty equal terms when it comes to their effectiveness. Verina is probably a little better when it comes to supporting teams that require Coordinated Attacks, while Shorekeeper has the more potent line-up of general buffs. As mentioned above, pretty much any team in the game would be happy to have her.

Wuthering Waves screenshot showing Shorekeeper holding a butterfly.
Shorekeeper ends Verina's duties as the only 5-Star support. / Kuro Games

Shorekeeper ascension materials – Wuthering Waves

Once Shorekeeper has joined your team, you’ll want to level her up as quickly as possible, for which you’ll require the following materials:

  • LF Whisperin Core x4
  • MF Whisperin Core x12
  • HF Whisperin Core x12
  • FF Whisperin Core x4
  • Topological Confinement x46
  • Nova x60
  • Shell Credits x170,000

Whisperin Cores drop from many of the Tacet Discords roaming the map. Topological Confinement comes from defeating Fallacy of No Return, which you need as your Main Echo anyways. Nova is a local specialty only available at the Black Shores. The best source of Shell Credits is the Simulation Challenge you can tackle at the Training Ground in Jinzhou.

In addition to leveling Shorekeeper up, you’ll need to upgrade all of her skills. For this, you’ll need the following materials:

  • LF Whisperin Core x25
  • MF Whisperin Core x28
  • HF Whisperin Core x40
  • FF Whisperin Core x57
  • Lento Helix x25
  • Adagio Helix x28
  • Andante Helix x55
  • Presto Helix x67
  • Sentinel’s Dagger x26
  • Shell Credits x20,300,000

For the materials already mentioned, check above. Helixes can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Misty Forest, which you can enter from the Guidebook, or purchased from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou in limited quantities. Sentinel’s Daggers are dropped by Jué on Mt. Firmament.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides