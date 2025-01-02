Video Games

Wuthering Waves Sword Acorus locations: Where to find the material

Learn where to obtain the ascension material for Carlotta

Rinascita, the brand-new island introduced in Wuthering Waves with Version 2.0, features fresh flora and fauna compared to Huanglong and the smaller islands around it. You’ll find juicy olives growing on the side of roads, for example, adding to the region’s Mediterranean vibes. But we’re not only talking about new ingredients for cooking and crafting – Rinascita’s Resonators require ascension materials that can only be found in the new territories to be leveled up.

Like the regional specialties found around Jinzhou, the ascension materials of Rinascita can be obtained from very specific areas in the region, so you’ll need to reach those locations and start harvesting. Rinascita’s first Resonator, Carlotta, needs a flower called Sword Acorus to ascend.

Find all Sword Acorus locations in Wuthering Waves below.

Wuthering Waves Sword Acorus locations

Sword Acorus grows only in the area around Averardo Vault in the East of Rinascita. This large structure, which belongs to the powerful Montelli family, houses Rinascita’s riches and provides an ample stage for fights with the Sentry Construct, one the new world bosses and Echoes – you’ll want to farm that one for Carlotta as well, as it’s perfect for serving as her Main Echo and she needs drops from it to level up.

You can find Sword Acorus in the little gardens placed on the edges of the circular structure and the plateau on which the building is set.

Wuthering Waves map screenshot showing where Sword Acorus grows.
Sword Acorus grows in this area on and around Averardo Vault. / Kuro Games

Rinascita’s local specialties are a bit more limited than those on the continent, so plan for a little more time before you can maximize the region’s Resonators.

To maximize your supplies of Sword Acorus, drop by Rosemary’s Apothecary in Ragunna, as she sells limited quantities of the resource to customers. This will help you accelerate leveling new characters.

