Wuthering Waves update 1.2: release time and maintenance details
Update 1.2 for Wuthering Waves is being released this week, adding another round of brand-new characters and story content to the open-world RPG from developer Kuro Games. Titled “In the Turquoise Moonglow”, the patch has a free 5-Star Resonator alongside a festive event in store.
The upcoming Resonators for version 1.2 are Zhezhi and Xiangli Yao, two 5-Star characters who have their own signature weapons in tow. Players can also look forward to a popular feature from Honkai: Star Rail making its way to Wuthering Waves, allowing them to store Waveplates that’d otherwise be lost.
Here are all the details on the Wuthering Waves update 1.2 start and server downtime.
Wuthering Waves update 1.2 – server downtime
The Wuthering Waves servers are scheduled to go offline on August 15, 2024, at 6am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 1.2. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- August 14, 3pm PT
- August 14, 5pm CT
- August 14, 6pm ET
- August 14, 11pm BST
- August 15, 12am CEST
- August 15, 3:30am IST
- August 15, 6am CST
- August 15, 7am KST/JST
- August 15, 8am AEST
- August 15, 10am NZST
The Wuthering Waves servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of seven hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start digging into update 1.2’s content additions.
Wuthering Waves update 1.2 – release time
Here’s when Wuthering Waves update 1.2 should be available in your timezone if everything with the update and its connected maintenance goes according to plan:
- August 14, 10pm PT
- August 15, 12am CT
- August 15, 1am ET
- August 15, 6am BST
- August 15, 7am CEST
- August 15, 10:30am IST
- August 15, 1pm CST
- August 15, 2pm KST/JST
- August 15, 3pm AEST
- August 15, 5pm NZST
Kuro Games will provide a downtime compensation of 300 Astrite and 2 Crystal Solvent once the servers are back up. You’ll be able to find these free goodies inside your in-game mailbox, where they will remain claimable for 30 days – so be sure to grab your freebies before time runs out.
Wuthering Waves update 1.2 – preload
Kuro Games will test the preload feature for Wuthering Waves updates on PC beginning with version 1.2. The studio is randomly choosing the participants for this test, so not everyone will have access to the preload for this patch quite yet.
You’ll know whether or not you’ve been chosen as a tester on August 13, 2024, at 10am (UTC+8), which is when the Wuthering Waves 1.2 preload will be available. Check below to find out what that means for your timezone:
- August 12, 7pm PT
- August 12, 9pm CT
- August 12, 10pm ET
- August 13, 3am BST
- August 13, 4am CEST
- August 13, 7:30am IST
- August 13, 10am CST
- August 13, 11am KST/JST
- August 13, 12pm AEST
- August 13, 2pm NZST
Wuthering Waves update 1.2 – download size
The exact size of the Wuthering Waves update will depend on your installed language package and the device you play on. Kuro Games recommends you have the following amount of free storage space for the update:
- PC: 23-30 GB
- Android and iOS: 15 GB
Make sure to be connected to Wi-Fi before downloading the update on mobile devices.