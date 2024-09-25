Wuthering Waves update 1.3: release time and maintenance details
It’s almost time for Wuthering Waves update 1.3 – and developer Kuro Games slightly changed up its release schedule for the upcoming version. Instead of during the work week, WuWa gets its next content update over the weekend, giving players plenty of time to dive right into things.
Table of Contents
Version 1.3 of the game comes with two new characters, Shorekeeper and Youhu, as well as a lore-heavy continuation of the main story, which takes place in a new area of the map – the Black Shores.
Here are all the details on the Wuthering Waves update 1.3 start and server downtime.
Wuthering Waves update 1.3 – server downtime
The Wuthering Waves servers are scheduled to go offline on September 29, 2024, at 4am (UTC+8) in preparation for update 1.3. Here’s what that means for your timezone:
- September 28, 1pm PT
- September 28, 3pm CT
- September 28, 4pm ET
- September 28, 10pm BST
- September 28, 11pm CEST
- September 29, 1:30am IST
- September 29, 4am CST
- September 29, 5am KST/JST
- September 29, 6am AEST
- September 29, 9am NZDT
The Wuthering Waves servers are estimated to be offline for a duration of seven hours, after which players will be able to log back in and start digging into update 1.3’s content additions.
Wuthering Waves update 1.3 – release time
Here’s when Wuthering Waves update 1.3 should be available in your timezone if everything with the update and its connected maintenance goes according to plan:
- September 28, 8pm PT
- September 28, 10pm CT
- September 28, 11pm ET
- September 29, 4am BST
- September 29, 5am CEST
- September 29, 8:30am IST
- September 29, 11am CST
- September 29, 12pm KST/JST
- September 29, 1pm AEST
- September 29, 4pm NZDT
Kuro Games will provide a downtime compensation of 300 Astrite and 2 Crystal Solvent once the servers are back up. You’ll be able to find these free goodies inside your in-game mailbox, where they will remain claimable until version 1.4 is rolled out – so be sure to grab your freebies before the time is up.
Wuthering Waves update 1.3 – preload
You can preload Wuthering Waves update 1.3 on PC if you have version 1.6.2 of the launcher – in that case, a button to preload the coming patch should appear right below the start button.
PC is currently the only platform you can preload Wuthering Waves 1.3 on, as iOS and Android don’t enjoy the benefits of this feature yet.
Wuthering Waves update 1.3 – download size
The exact size of the Wuthering Waves update will depend on your installed language package and the device you play on. Kuro Games recommends you have the following amount of free storage space for the update:
- PC: 30 GB
- Android and iOS: 16 GB
Make sure to be connected to Wi-Fi before downloading the update on mobile devices.